The Athens Area Council for the Arts will host its house band, September Song, for the band’s first headlining concert in the Black Box since 2018. September Song and special guests will perform “Love Songs” for the season in a concert offered two nights, Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Join husband and wife duo, Lindsey and Andrew Kimball, and their band, September Song, in the Sue E. Trotter Theater for an evening of deep cuts and seldom-performed love songs, plus the audience can help determine the set list via AACA’s special “Public Display of Affection” promotion described below. This “Loves Songs” show features songs from the group as well as popular covers the band is well known for. September Song includes local musicians Joe Littleton (bass), Kyle Littleton (lead guitar), and Nathan Crisp (drums).
Angel Hardaway (of Heiress, The Hardaway Sisters), Ashley Clark (of Hippie Shakes), Michael Webb (recently seen as LeFou in “Beauty and the Beast”), and Rusty Patterson (of Our Three Tenors) take the stage as special guests.
Audience members can help select the set list with AACA’s “Public Display of Affection” fundraiser. A $25 tax-deductible donation grants access to an approved list from which the donor can select a song to be performed during the show of their choice (Friday or Saturday) and submit a brief tribute for the emcee to read as the band dedicates the song. Purchase a “Public Display of Affection” and support nonprofit arts and cultural programming like this concert. More details and fine print about this promotion is available online at www.athensartscouncil.org/events/september-song/
This is the second performance in the 2021-2022 House Blend Concert Series, which gives local talent the opportunity to perform in a professional setting. The Arts Center plans to announce additional events for Spring 2022.
Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for students and are available at athensartscouncil.org or The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens. Tickets may be purchased over the phone with a credit card by calling 423-745-8781. Seating is general admission and doors open at 7 p.m. AACA member seating is at 6:50 p.m. The box office opens one hour before show time. Information about current COVID-19 protocols is available at www.ath ensartscouncil.org/covid-protocols/
Contact The Arts Center for more information on this and all AACA programs. “Love Songs with September Song” is sponsored by Greeks Bearing Gifts and Wilson Construction. This and all House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Reid & Winder Law Firm, and WarrenJackson CPAs. All AACA performances are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and receive support from National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
