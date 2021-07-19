Six wayside actors and I have been rehearsing a show this summer in Pocket Park. The show was born from a creative vacuum in which we found ourselves in Summer 2020. My actor friends, Kelly and Bob Borwick, were missing the release of performance and the sense of community found on stage and thus invited a small group of friends to gather outdoors while masked and appropriately distanced to read Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”
We gathered every Friday evening for a month and took our time reading the play. We sat around the fire, switching parts in between scenes, stopping to consult the Folio to explicate a passage, pausing to debate the appropriate inflection or meaning of a word. We lingered over the language. We took our time with the text.
I’ve found myself lately looking back at those four Fridays as an emblem of an idyllic pace of life. We’re busier now as life resumes some semblance of normalcy and Fridays are filling up with plans and commitments, no longer left for porch sitting or fire stirring.
The allure of “As You Like It” never burned to an ember for Bob Borwick. After our backyard readings, Bob was ready to direct the show. He did not, however, plan to direct the comedy in its entirety. Ever sensitive to the mood of the moment and the needs of an audience, Bob condensed the Bard’s five-act show into a half-hour show focused on Rosalind’s storyline. Six of us actors starved for performance were thrilled to take part in the production of “Half As You Like It,” which we’ll perform twice on one night only during the July 30 Fifth Friday Back to School Bash.
Producing a Shakespeare show in a few weeks is no easy feat. One might suppose that shortening the show would make it easier, but it’s quite the opposite. Bob wasted no time having us work hard. On night one of rehearsal, he made it clear the stakes are high. Think about it: In a five-act play, you have several scenes, if not an entire act, for exposition. In our show, a majority of the exposition happens in one of my lines.
“You cannot take your time,” Bob urged us actors starved for our moments taking an intentional breath on stage. “Everything happens fast — make a decision, commit, tell the story. The stakes are high.”
I missed a lot of direction after that because I found myself on the pergola stage at Pocket Park musing about what Bob had just said. In the many months since our fireside sauntering through Shakespeare, we have seen what life looks like when the stakes are high.
Over the last many months, the very breath we’ve used to utter lines has been a threat to our wellbeing. Over the last year, the rhetoric we’ve used to discuss current events has posed risks to our relationships with one another and, at times, called into question our own humanity.
We’ve been so primed to live with high stakes that it’s hard for friends to disagree and remain friends. This high-stakes mentality has permeated our collective consciousness so deeply that we’ve seen civil discourse devolve to derisive monologues, harassment, and baseless libel at a local and national level.
Am I the only one who’s reeling a bit at our manner? It’s safe now to use our breath — to breathe in slowly and exhale without risk. But it still feels a bit like we’re living off shallow breath.
I was still musing on these ideas a few rehearsals later when Bob said something again that resonated with rumination. He was giving direction to young Orlando and explaining that, even though we are acting quickly, the speed at which we are telling the story should not compromise the integrity of the language. In short, he was talking about articulation.
I asked him to repeat what he said later as I was attributing the genius statement to him until I learned it’s a theatre maxim: “Consonants carry meaning and intent while the vowels convey music and emotion.”
“Think about text message shorthand,” Bob continued. “It’s all consonants, but you get it.”
Bob then continued waxing philosophical about the difference between acting for film and acting for stage.
“When you’re watching a movie or a show, the audience is drawn into the performance,” Bob explained, “but what we do is send the energy and performance out to the audience.”
The way in which an actor lingers over the “ow” or “oo” sound might totally change the audience’s experience of the performance. Then I realized why the text response “k” is so irksome.
I think Shakespeare would also detest that “k” response. Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny the Bard’s genius. Literary works are not celebrated for centuries without reason. I did not realize until Bob explained the consonant/vowel relationship the primary reason I love Shakespeare’s writing so — he’s a master of this relationship.
Writing for London Speech Workshop, Emma Sherlin calls Shakespeare “a composer of human emotion” and explains: “Of the many writers who have explored (how to engage with vowels and articulate consonants], Shakespeare understood and demonstrated it brilliantly. He was a composer of human emotions, creating great emotional symphonies in his plays. Yet his instruments were not limited to words, storylines and characters; they were also sounds.”
Vowels give room for expression — they give the gift of space and time.
Space and time. That’s the ideal I’ve upheld on those Friday nights fireside. And it’s something that’s lost when living life like the stakes are high. Perhaps we’re all still waiting to exhale.
The thing that helps me with that? Art.
If you think you might be living a high-stakes life, I invite you to focus on your vowels. Say “thank you” instead of “thnks.” Tell a friend “I love you” and not “ily,” and please, just for me, say “all right” and not “k.”
Then take some time and listen to music, study a painting, or watch a play (wink wink). Listen for the vowels, focus on your breath, and practice gratitude.
As we approach our single show night, I’ve decided our production may not be aptly named, for “Half As You Like It” is certainly not half done. And we’re all being intentional with our vowels.
Maybe we’d all benefit from that — harnessing and expressing our emotion in such a way as to put beauty in the world. Our lives are much too be valuable to be merely half spent.
Shakespeare in a Pinch will present “Half as You Like It” on Friday, July 30, at 6:15 and 8 p.m. in Pocket Park. The performance is part of many activities during the Fifth Friday Back to School Bash presented by Main Street Athens and The Arts Center.
Lauren Brown is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athensartscouncil.org
