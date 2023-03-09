Earlier this week we were visited by Amanda Paul from the Hamilton County Coalition.
The coalition is a non-profit organization working to reduce tobacco abuse and illicit and prescription drug abuse through education, overdose prevention and empowerment. They also offer resources for coping with stress and anxiety after a traumatic event. The coalition will be here April 12 at 11 a.m. for an educational program on preventing and coping with stress.
Joe Brzezowski from the American Red Cross wants to remind everyone that because of the time change this weekend, it is time to test your smoke detectors and, if they have batteries, install new ones.
This is my favorite time of the year! I wait all winter for when I can start planting. In fact, I already have several plants that will be put in my garden this weekend. I definitely have spring fever!
The flowers are in bloom, the fields are turning green. You may start to see ducklings following behind their mother. There’s a boost in your energy level and it’s not from coffee. You may be sleeping less and you are in a better mood. All these symptoms point to the diagnosis of spring fever.
Do you have spring fever yet? We all know that there are still nine days until the official start of spring. But if you are looking at the warm days we have had, then it already feels like spring.
This time of year, many people say that they have “spring fever.” I always thought that just meant they wanted to be able to get outside. But after doing some research into spring fever, I have found that there just might be actual spring fever.
Most Tennesseans are restless by the time spring rolls around. Maybe we know that the spring weather will soon give way to blistering heat, so we take advantage of the beautiful weather.
What exactly is spring fever? It is feelings of excitement, energy, restlessness, and optimism. You will even hear of some people losing their appetites due to these feelings. And then there is the surge of passion that happens most in spring.
There is even a scientific reason for spring fever. Norman Rosenthal, psychotherapist and researcher of the National Institute of Mental Health, said spring fever is driven by the body’s reaction to its changing environment — a reaction to the increased amount of spring sunlight. The change in seasons brings better moods and a better climate for romance.
Research has shown that the change of temperatures can affect your health. The following are some changes that your body will go through:
• Temperature. The more time people spend outside on sunny days, the better their mood. These positive effects max out at 72 degrees. Any temperature hotter than that makes people’s moods worsen. The average temperature for Athens is 71 in April. Then in the next five months, the temperatures climb until October when the average is once again 72.
• Energy. The extra dose of vitamin D that you will receive from the sunlight can give you the energy to start being more active. Exposure to the sun is the easiest way to get it. In the winter, most of us don’t get enough vitamin D due to fewer daylight hours and colder temperatures. When the temperature gets warmer, we need sunlight to restore our vitamin D. The average number of days in a year with sun in Chattanooga is 210. The average number of days in a year with sun in Knoxville is 204. The difference in the number of hours with sun between winter and summer is about five hours. It’s not surprising that our mood, energy level, and health gets a boost as the days get longer.
• Eat healthier. Many people crave fresh fruits and vegetables once spring rolls around. Your health will improve when eating more of these.
• Sleep. People have internal clocks that track daylight and adjust how much melatonin we produce accordingly. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep and affects mood. It is only released in the dark or in dim light, so we produce more of it in the winter and at night. Some experts believe that since we produce less in spring, our energy level increases. So, you may find yourself sleeping less.
• Activity. Activity levels rise as days get longer. Many of us gain weight in the winter due to decreased activity and increased calories, and the reverse can happen in the spring. When spring comes, we get out and get more active.
• Rain can negatively impact activity and mood. Tennessee gets more rain on the average in the spring.
• Smile more. You are happier and may find yourself smiling and being nice for no reason. That is always a positive thing.
• Urge to shop for clothing. You may find yourself wanting to shop for new clothes. You will be trading in those warm winter clothes for new lighter weight apparel.
• You may exercise more. For many people, the season means spring break. Getting ready for wearing that swimsuit on the beach is a good motivator to start exercising.
• Inability to focus on work. Months of being trapped inside the house and an office during the cold winter months has you yearning for fun. You may have trouble focusing on that project that is due or the weekly meeting at work.
• Romance. In the above section about psychotherapist Norman Rosenthal, he stated that spring brings an urge for passion. Some experts say that spring helps to release endorphins which places us in better moods and increases physical attraction.
Now that we have determined that you can really have spring fever, you will want to do something about it. If you are an older adult, the following will give you some suggestions how to combat your spring fever:
• Get out and enjoy nature. After being cooped up indoors all winter, it will feel great to get some fresh air and sunshine. When you go outside, dress in layers. You will be able to take off some clothing if you are too hot. Wear a hat in the sun and be sure to put on sunscreen. If you aren’t mobile, simply sitting in a room with windows open to let the fresh air in is a comfortable way to enjoy nature. Or just sit outside the house to appreciate the trees and flowers. All of us at the center can’t wait to get outside and put plants in our four raised beds. We also have a new horseshoe pit and new benches for us to enjoy during the beautiful weather.
• Some other ways to enjoy nature include: Walking around the neighborhood or the park, eating a meal outside, visiting a plant nursery, or take a scenic drive.
• Decorate your house with a spring theme. It’s fun to mark the seasons with festive decorations. You can find some great do-it-yourself projects online.
• Celebrate spring with a family gathering. Seniors enjoy time spent with family and close friends. Have a spring potluck lunch where everyone brings a dish to share. The planning and decorating is just as much fun.
• Create an indoor garden. Having plants around the house brings a little piece of nature indoors. Spring is the perfect time to start an indoor herb garden. You can grow flowers indoors or even a miniature bonsai tree. Even getting some silk flowers or greenery will make your environment more enjoyable.
• Do some spring cleaning. That is what I have been doing. There is such a mood boost when you accomplish a goal such as cleaning out things. Even just cleaning out one drawer will improve your mood. It is also very meaningful when you locate a keepsake which will lead to remembering pleasant times and special memories. Next week, we will give you some tips to make your spring cleaning easier.
I hope you will have no excuse now not to get outdoors and enjoy this beautiful weather. You will see what a wonderful difference it will make in your life. If someone notices the changes in you, just tell them it’s from having spring fever.
We would welcome anyone over the age of 50 to come join us in any of our exciting programs. Below is a list of several of our fun activities:
• March 13: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Lifestar Plan
• March 14: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• March 15: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. to noon — Irish Days
• March 16: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Humana; 11 a.m. — Compliment Gift Bags
• March 17: 9 a.m. — Breakfast French Toast Casserole; 10 a.m. — Choose Your Own Activity such as playing pool, ping pong, corn hole, horseshoes, working puzzles, playing games, diamond art, using the computers, using exercise equipment and so much more.
