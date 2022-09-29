There’s a person in my life who will not come to concerts at The Arts Center. A complimentary ticket offer, even, could not convince this human to attend Friday’s “Solid Gold Country.”
Admitted bias aside, I have a hard time reconciling why anyone would not want to attend a concert. I’ve been replaying this conversation, as we do, trying to find the inarguable sentence that would have landed my friend in the audience.
What compels or prevents a person from attending a show? The most apparent answer is genre; if a person has no taste for country music, why should she purchase a ticket to “Solid Gold Country”?
I don’t accept this excuse.
The magic that happens during a show in the Black Box is so powerful that it transcends genre. One of my newer colleagues at The Arts Center, Dawn, was working late and wandered in the Black Box to scope the rehearsal scene.
After a song or two, Dawn leaned over my shoulder to whisper, “Darn, they’re going to make me like Country music.”
My smirk was a silent response, but Dawn had just confirmed my theory that what happens in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box is genre-defying. When you sit in our worn green chairs, you’re not simply watching a country show, a tragic play, or a strange musical - you’re watching people bare their hearts on stage.
Friday’s show has been two years in the making. Joe Littleton, a longtime Arts Council leader, was inspired to produce a concert paying tribute to the Golden Era of country music. Circumstances got in the way and “Old Time Country Radio Show” was postponed. Joe did not abandon the idea, however, he kept scheming and planning and even involved friends. By the time the show reappeared in our planning discussions for the House Blend Concert Series, it had evolved to a show celebrating the evolution of the genre since that Golden Era in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Joe and his friend, Jason, spent weeks - months, actually - and even a beach vacation determining the set list and developing a narrative to transport the audience to a “live broadcast” of a country radio show.
The passion and dedication does not end with the director. Volunteer performers feel it, too, or why else would they devote the time and talent toward something larger than themselves?
The radio show concept is particularly resonant to one of our performers, Bill Paisley, who had this to say about the significance of radio:
"[Solid Gold Country] is referred to as a radio show. Without radio stations, music would have had very little chances to be spread. Before 1946, there were no stations in Athens. The only one between Atlanta and Knoxville was in Cleveland, which was erected in 1921.
"In May 1946, WLAR came on the air. Chuck Redfern and Max Robinett were the chief announcers. In August 1946, the Battle of Athens took place and Chuck Redfern broadcast the events and took some of the pictures. It was picked up by stations in Chattanooga and Knoxville and was broadcast nationally. It was reported that it was heard on a ship at sea.
"In later years, the station was joined by other announcers. There were Bill Atkins, Jimmy Hutsell, and Johnny Pirkle and several more. Others that joined this station and other local stations were: Mark Lefler, Chuck Ketron, Bob Ketchersid and Hayward Armstrong. The late Jimmy Sliger took over as owner of WLAR and it is now owned by his son, Randal.
"In 1937, a show on WNOX in Knoxville was started, called 'The Midday Merry-Go-Round.' The host was Lowell Blanchard. Many of the musicians became nationally known and members of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville including Roy Acuff, Chet Atkins, Archie Campbell, Red Rector, Homer & Jethro, Bill Carlisle, Don Gibson, Kitty Wells, Pee Wee King, and Bill and Charlie Monroe.
"There were two local musicians from Etowah and one from Athens that appeared there. Jake Tullock and Jim Barber from Etowah and Oneta Wright from Athens. Jake later became a member of Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs. Jim Barber played fiddle in Don Gibson’s band there and later toured with Lash La Rue - the star in many B western movies.
"Another person from Athens that is successful in song writing is Gary Gentry. He wrote '1959' for John Anderson, 'The Ride' for David Allen Cole, and 'I Didn’t See a Thing' for Ray Charles.
Country has had its ups and downs. It was once called hillbilly music.
As Ferlan Huskey said in one of his songs, 'I can't get enough of that wonderful stuff / I don't care what people say / Other kinds may come and go, includin' Rock and Roll / But good old Country Music's here to stay.'"
Hearing those words roll off Mr. Paisley’s tongue is enough to make a die-hard country fan out of even me. But I know it’s not about the genre, it’s about the heart and soul of the person standing on the stage - and that’s what you hear coming through the microphone.
