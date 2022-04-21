The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced a summer musical, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”
Auditions for the July 1-10 performance are Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m.
ACT is seeking singers, dancers, and actors age 12 and older (including adults) of all ethnicities and genders. Most of the roles are for teens and young adults. This production is directed by Michael Webb, with music directed by Josh Bragg. The stage manager is Madison Watts, with Brittany Duggan as assistant music director.
Anyone interested in performing in the show should attend an audition. These open auditions are available to all, and no advance registration is required. Open auditions include vocal and choreography sections. During the vocal audition, auditioners will sing a prepared 16-bar solo and should bring sheet music for the accompanist or sing a cappella. The dance audition will require auditioners to learn and repeat choreographed movements as a small group. Those invited to the call back audition on Wednesday, May 11, will read selections from the script.
According to a news release: “As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’ master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book ‘The Lightning Thief’ by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ is an action-packed mythical adventure ‘worthy of the gods’ (Time Out New York).”
The principle roles include demigods Percy Jackson — Son of Poseidon; Annabeth — daughter of Athena; Luke – son of Hermes; and their adult counterparts, Sally Jackson — Percy’s mother; Poseidon; Hades; and Aunty Em, aka Medusa. A variety of parts for the ensemble include minotaur, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, and Squirrel.
Interested performers are invited to call The Arts Center with questions at 423-745-8781. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call The Arts Center at 423-745-8781, follow The Arts Center on Facebook, or visit athensartscouncil.org
“The Lightning Thief” is sponsored by Domino’s. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Two Wine & Spirits, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as do the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
