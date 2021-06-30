Saturday, my husband and I were blessed to be able to spend the day with our three-year-old grandchild, Rayleigh. After playing a while with our cats, we took her to Sandy Springs Park in Maryville. Then we visited Bruster’s Ice Cream Shop and finally a trip to Target to spoil her a little more. A little later, we found out that the most memorable part of her day with Nana and Papa was when our dog, Patches, decided to taste her blue slushy, causing us to have to throw it away.
While at the park, one thing stood out when looking around. Almost all the children at the park were with grandparents. I thought it would be a good idea to write about the different things that grandparents can do with their grandchildren this summer. Children need to have activities that will discourage loss of skills during their time off from school.
A great activity to share with grandchildren this summer is educational trips. We aren’t talking about a long vacation, but an experience that can be completed in a day. The U.S. Travel Association just conducted a study with 400 adults, half of which had taken educational trips in their youth. The study found that regardless of gender, ethnicity or socioeconomic status, youth who take educational trips have better grades (59%), higher graduation rate from high school (95%) and college (63%), and greater income (12% higher annually). In fact, 89% said that educational trips had a positive lasting impact on their education and career because the trips made them more engaged, intellectually curious, and interested in the world. Is there a better reason to spend a day giving your child or grandchild an opportunity to have a new experience?
Educational trips give students the opportunity to learn in a natural environment and experience things firsthand rather than in textbooks, real objects rather than photos and television. Today’s students are visual learners and a field trip lets them touch, feel, and listen to what they have learned. Trips will expose them to worlds outside their own.
I am going to suggest several places that can visited in one day that any child should love to visit. I am not going to include admission prices, directions, or schedule. This information can be found online or by calling for more information before you go.
History is taught at all levels of education. Exploring historical sites up close can make history come alive for young people. The visit will make sense of the names, dates and events that they learn in school. If you can’t visit a historical site, you can visit history through museums and historical events. Some in our area include:
• McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Here you will experience exhibits from all different aspects of the history of McMinn County such as Native Americans, Civil War, Operation Desert Storm, education, social life, religion, and childhood.
• Swift Museum located at the McMinn County Airport. Here you will see these remarkable aircraft that had a big impact on our military history. You can see an example of one of these aircrafts in the Smithsonian Institution, but at the museum, you can stand next to them.
• Some other museums that will involve a little driving include the American Museum of Science and Energy, Oak Ridge; Museum of Appalachia, Norris; and Museum of East Tennessee, Knoxville.
I always enjoyed taking my children to different cultural festivals in Knoxville each year. This is a wonderful way for children to learn about the culture of different people. Unfortunately, many will not be held until 2022 because of the pandemic, such as the Kuumba Festival, Knox Asian Festival, East Tennessee History Fair, and the Cherokee Festival. But the Greek Fest and the Hola Festival will be held this year.
• The Greek Fest, located in Knoxville at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Kingston Pike, will be Oct. 1-3. There will be many things to do including enjoying the Greek dancing. One thing that I remember best about the festival is the food. There is so much to choose from. The baklava was amazing!
• The Hola Festival will be at the World’s Fair Park on Sept. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. and on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Experience Hispanic culture with music, dance, food, arts and crafts.
Reading is a very beneficial way to keep children’s skills in check during the summer months. Our local libraries have endless choices for reading. They also have a wonderful summer program for kids.
The theme of the Etowah Carnegie Library’s summer reading program this summer is “Tails and Tales.” The children meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. You can register for the reading program online at www.etowahlibrary.com
The library is also serving free lunches to anyone 18 and under every Monday through Friday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The library is collecting donations for the McMinn Regional Humane Society. They are accepting donations of pet food, blankets, and pet toys. You will receive a ticket if you donate for a chance to win a Kindle Fire. Call the library at 423-263-9475 or visit their website for more information.
E.G. Fisher Public Library in Athens is also having the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program. Each Wednesday is Sidewalk Chalk Day at 10:30 a.m. Children of any age can come and draw on the library’s sidewalks. All supplies are furnished. Every Friday until July 16 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., the library will be at Prof Powers Park for mini golf. They will have all the supplies you need to play mini golf. Call the library at 423-745-7782 for more information or visit their website at www.fisherlibrary.org
Taking nature walks is a wonderful way for children to experience our world. Research has shown improvements in a child’s attention and concentration levels after being in nature for only 20 minutes. Playing outside was found to be as good or better than medication for children with ADHD. There is evidence that a walk together outside calms the body, lowers blood pressure and stress hormone levels and even cholesterol, so parents and grandparents stand to benefit too. Some places to consider when taking a nature walk include:
• Gardens of Sunshine Hollow, 198 County Road 52, Athens. Here you can visit over 20 acres with over 1,750 flowers. Visitors can stroll and even enjoy lunch at the pavilion. Call 423-745-4289 for directions and hours.
• Athens Regional Park. Not only is there a wonderful playground for the children, but also walking trails that wind around the lake or beside North Mouse Creek.
• The Wetlands Trail next to the E.G. Fisher Library offers a wonderful chance to see nature at its best.
• The Eureka Trail runs along an old abandoned railroad line toward Englewood.
• The Eagle Trail runs along Redfern Drive. There are several different trails that will provide a good look at nature.
We are lucky to have in our area many different attractions that would make wonderful memories for you and your children or grandchildren. In Chattanooga, we have Rock City, Ruby Falls, Incline Railway, Tennessee Aquarium, Lake Winnepesaukah, and my favorite, The Creative Discovery Museum. The Lost Sea in Sweetwater is a great place to explore an underground cave and lake. Knoxville and Chattanooga both have amazing zoos. A very good day trip would be to visit Mayfield Dairy. It is always beneficial for children to see where the food they eat and drink comes from. Then you can enjoy an ice cream cone before you leave.
Taking children on an educational trip ensures that your family will be spending quality time together. You both will get to know each other better and learn together. You will see an increase in knowledge in both of you. You will also be building memories that will last throughout both your lives.
We would love to have any of you who is over 50 to come and take part in some of our activities here at the Senior Center. Some of our upcoming activities include:
Our daily hot lunches begin again tomorrow. We will eat Mondays through Fridays at 11:30 a.m. You can still sign up to receive frozen food boxes that are given out on Thursdays. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 for more information.
Friday at 9:30 a.m., we will be showing the movie, “The Father.” It is about a man in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s Disease and the difficulty he is experiencing in his everyday life.
Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., we will have an exercise class, and at 10 a.m., we will have bingo sponsored by Cameron Medical Supplies. At 11 a.m., we will learn about the benefits of the Aloe Vera plant and each senior will be given one to pot to take with them.
Wednesday, we will have an exercise class at 9:30 a.m. and play bingo at 10 a.m. Then at 11 a.m., the seniors will learn all about roses.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
