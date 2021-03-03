We hope everyone is staying in as much as possible and safe.
Just a reminder, if you know of a senior who is isolating themselves at home, check on them. Give them a call or send them a note. See if they need anything. If they do, they can call #211. This is a service that will let you know about all the locations that can provide help if needed. Or they can call the senior center at 423-781-7632 for information. This is something we have never been through before and we need to help when we can.
The State of Tennessee has begun scheduling for the COVID vaccine for those 65-69. You must schedule an appointment first. Call 1-866-442-5301 to schedule your appointment. You may call us at the center if you need help scheduling. We are also able to offer free transportation for you to get your COVID vaccine. Scheduling for the free transportation must be done through the senior center. Please call 423-781-7632 if you would like free transportation to get your vaccine. There is one more suggestion for staying safe during this pandemic. Experts are asking you to try to limit going to the grocery store to every two weeks. I know that may seem difficult because it is with me. I have observed people in grocery stores not observing the six-foot social distancing rule. Even if you are careful, you cannot predict how others behave. And when you do bring your groceries home, wipe them down with antiseptic wipes and set them on a clean surface. After putting them away, clean your countertops where your groceries were and then wash your hands. You also can arrange to pick up your groceries curbside at Walmart and Food City.
Hopefully, all of you that are eligible will get the vaccine. We want to be able to get back to normal activities soon. Right now, doctors are warning against easing up on restrictions. In the time being, we will be doing some activities that will keep everyone safe. We will have another drive-in bingo on March 11 at 10 a.m. The bingo is sponsored by Hospice of Chattanooga. You may start parking in the parking lot across from the front door at 9:45 a.m. We will bring you all the supplies you will need. You won’t want to miss this wonderful opportunity to win some wonderful prizes. In case of rain, call the center for the new date.
Don’t forget to come pick up your food boxes on Friday between 10 a.m. and noon. Those that come by will be helping us to celebrate National Peanut Day.
It is a good chance that many of you may start suffering with seasonal allergies soon. I hope you will take the time to read the following information about allergies. It just may help relieve some of your allergy symptoms. One of the purposes of writing this article is you let you know, just because you do not have any allergy problems now, that does not mean you won’t. My seasonal allergies and allergic asthma did not begin until I was 40.
Most of you know that I hate winter and look forward to spring with a passion. One of the reasons is that I am actually allergic to winter. This may be hard to believe, but it is true. A few years ago, I went outside to put bird seed in the feeders. I didn’t wear a coat because I hate them, too. It was a pretty cold day and there was some snow on the ground. As soon as I got inside, I started itching badly. I broke out in one big red spot. My husband rushed me to the hospital in the snow. I found out I was allergic to cold temperatures. There is even a name for it. It is called cold urticaria. It is a rare allergy that can appear suddenly and disappear just as fast. I had to always be very careful when going out in temperatures below 39 degrees and could not let anything cold touch my skin or I would have a red blister. I couldn’t even drink anything cold or my mouth would swell. After another round of allergy testing and allergy injections, I am having no allergic reaction to cold temperatures. I still don’t like the cold though!
I was listening to the weather on television the other day and the weatherman said that the pollen count was starting to elevate. I guess that is normal for this time of year. While we all look forward to the more pleasant weather of spring, for many individuals, the enjoyable climate comes with a price in the form of seasonal allergies.
Allergy is an adverse reaction to various substances that may include pollens of trees, grasses and weeds, dust, dust mites, molds, food and drinks, pets, plants, chemicals and medications. Your body releases histamines that cause the symptoms. The immune system reacts, sometimes violently, producing inflammation, irritation and even respiratory distress or asthma that may be life threatening. Common symptoms of allergies that may occur seasonally include itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, coughing and wheezing. Allergies can be the underlying cause of problems such as respiratory infections, sinus infections, skin disorders such as hives and rashes, and swelling of the eyes, lips, tongue, and throat. Even if you have never experienced seasonal allergies before, you cannot assume you are immune to them. I didn’t experience any allergy or asthma symptoms until I was 40. Allergies hit me like a truck.
I tried over-the-counter allergy medications. None of them seemed to work. I ended up in the emergency room numerous times because of an asthma episode where I couldn’t breathe. I finally got an appointment with an allergy and immunology specialist. The first thing he did was test me to see what I was allergic to. I tested positive to almost every kind of weed, tree, mold, animal and even food. I was to start allergy injections each week. The medication for the injections is made specifically to what you are allergic to. Allergy shots decrease sensitivity to allergens and many people with allergy symptoms and allergic asthma usually have lasting relief even after treatment is stopped.
It is common for people in their older years to develop allergy symptoms. There are even people who are diagnosed with allergy and/or asthma for the first time who are above 75 years of age. Some of the theories of why older adults begin having allergy problems is because of the higher concentrations of airborne pollutants, rising dust mite populations, less ventilation in homes and offices, dietary factors, and sedentary lifestyle. No one knows for sure why you may develop allergies later in life. I asked my allergy specialist why I started having problems at 40. His answer made a lot of sense. He said that your body fights off the allergens all your life and after a while your body just stops fighting. If you do start having symptoms due to allergies, there are many things that you can do:
• Get allergy tests. Make an appointment with a specialist. They can determine the kind of treatment that is best for you. Allergy testing is when a small amount of allergen is applied under your skin. You are allergic if an area appears on your skin at the place where the allergen was injected that will be red and swollen. The testing is unpleasant, but is very reliable to determine what you are allergic to.
• Once you are given medication, take it as directed. If you are prescribed allergy injections, stay on the schedule. If your allergies are severe, you may be prescribed an EpiPen that is an auto-injector with epinephrine that will decrease your body’s allergic reaction. Keep it with you always.
• Avoid over-the-counter antihistamines unless your doctor recommends one. They can be dangerous to seniors. Potential side effects form these include increased blood pressure and changes in mood or behavior, and they may interact with commonly-prescribed medications.
• Although you will be tempted, you should avoid opening your windows during allergy season. It will increase the amount of pollen and mold entering your house or vehicle. Use your air conditioning instead.
• If you like to hang your clothes outside to dry, go back to using the clothes dryer during allergy season. Clothing hanging outside can soak up pollen, ragweed and other airborne allergens.
• Wash your hands after coming indoors. When you come inside after an extended period of time outdoors, take a shower to wash the pollen out of your hair and change into clean clothing.
• Use online weather sites to monitor pollen levels and plan outdoor activities for days when the pollen counts are projected to be at a lower level. Many local weather reporters will tell the pollen count during their weather broadcast.
• When your doctor has identified which allergens cause a reaction, remove them from your home. This might mean switching laundry detergents, finding a new home for a pet, or a thorough cleaning to eliminate pollen, mold, and dust mites. My allergy doctor always asks about my cats. I tell him under no circumstance will I give my cats away. He said to at least never allow them in your bedroom.
• Switch out furniture that has cloth upholstery. Carpet is a breeding place for dust mites. It may be to your advantage to take out your carpeting. Change your bedding. You can exchange it for newer versions with hypoallergenic materials.
• If you have an allergy to dust mites, your bed may be making you sick. Your pillow and mattress are a breeding place for dust mites. Your doctor might suggest that you encase the mattress and pillow in an allergen-proof fabric cover.
• Invest in a medical alert system. If there is even an emergency where you may not be able to breathe due to allergies, you will have the help needed at the push of a button.
• Wear sunglasses when outside to help prevent allergens from entering your eyes.
• If you have allergies to food, the only way to keep from having allergic symptoms is to avoid the food. There is no preventative treatment for food allergies. A reaction to food allergies can be scary. I am prepared for the worse by always having my inhaler and EpiPen with me.
Hopefully, all of you are enjoying the many nice spring days we are having. Just remember that along with spring weather also will come the increased amount of pollen. If you follow the steps above and listen to your doctor, your allergy symptoms should decrease and you will be able to enjoy the beautiful weather.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
