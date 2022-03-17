Monday we had a visit from Patty Parks who came to lead a game of bingo. She always has an abundance of information that she shares. She shared with us yesterday about her walking goals. She uses a pedometer to measure her steps. Patty is now averaging about 3,000 steps per day. She is aiming to increase her steps until she reaches her goal.
The average person walks between 3,000 and 4,000 steps each day, or 1.5 to 2 miles. Most experts say that you should strive to take 10,000 steps per day. That is very many steps! This can be too challenging, especially if you are an older adult or have been sedentary. A small increase in your steps each day above being inactive can make a huge difference in your health.
You will probably want to keep up with how many steps you take. You can wear a pedometer or fitness monitor such as a Fitbit or smartwatch or carry your smartphone with you throughout the day. There are apps you can download on you phone to measure your steps.
If you are not walking that much, you need to take it slow in the beginning and add steps in increments. Below you will see how to start a walking routine and the amazing results you will see from walking.
After putting in years of hard work through a career and raising a family, a senior is most definitely entitled to a relaxed lifestyle later in their life. However, ignoring health or leading a sedentary lifestyle can lead to health complications as you grow older.
The simplest and most effective way to minimize risk of physical and mental ailments it to participate in one of the easiest forms of physical activity for seniors — walking.
Walking is free. It is adaptable and can be done almost anywhere. The remarkable health benefits are enough to make a walk around the neighborhood well worth your while.
Before you start, you need a plan. Don’t be overly ambitious. The big benefits of walking come over time. Tailor your time and energy output to an appropriate level for your age and health status. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that seniors have 2.5 hours per week of moderate exercise. This would equal to about 20 minutes per day.
A good quality walking shoe is a must. It is best if you go up a half-size from your regular shoe size. Always wear comfortable clothes. You do not want to wear clothing that restricts movement.
Before beginning a walking program, the first thing you need to do is warm up. Start slowly. Raise your arms above your head and rotate. This gets your blood flowing and loosens your arms and shoulders. Gently stretch your muscles in your legs.
Before you start walking, know where you are going. Choose a route you are familiar with and start out slow. A flat surface with no hills is better to begin with. Just don’t overdo it — it shouldn’t hurt. Begin walking slowly, then pick up your pace. The last five minutes of your walk should be slow to cool down. Just remember to listen to your body when it tells you that you need to stop.
The initial phase of this new form of exercise may be tough while your body adapts to the new regimen. However, the short- and long-term benefits of continuing this habit far outweigh the initial discomfort.
Now that you have started walking, you should know about all the benefits that you will see. A study from the University of Tennessee found that people who walked had less body fat than those who didn’t walk. It has been found that walking can even curb your craving for chocolate and other surgery snacks, thus leading to weight loss.
Other not-so-obvious benefits of walking include:
• Improves circulation. This can help ward off heart disease, bring up the heart rate, lower blood pressure and strengthen the heart.
• Improves your bones. Walking can stop the loss of bone mass for those with osteoporosis. It can also reduce the risk of hip fractures.
• Walking leads to a longer life. Seniors that walk regularly are 35% less likely to die over the next eight years than seniors that are non-walkers.
• Walking lightens your mood. Walking releases natural mood boosting endorphins to the body.
• Walking strengthens and tones your muscles. This increases your range of motion and helps to lessen arthritis pain.
• Walking helps your sleep. Seniors who take a morning walk are more likely to have insomnia relieved.
• Walking supports your joints. Walking brings more oxygen and nutrients to your joints.
• Your breath will improve. During walking, your breathing rate increases, causing oxygen to travel faster through your bloodstream, helping to eliminate waste products.
• Walking slows mental decline. A study found that age-related memory decline was lower in those who walked more.
• Walking lowers Alzheimer’s risk. A study showed that men between the ages 71 and 93 who walked more than a quarter mile each day had half the incidence of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who walked less.
• Walking helps you do more. You will feel better and will be able to handle more activities. It will also lead to more independence.
• Walking is a good investment. The cost of doctor visits and medication could decrease, as well as time spent in a hospital.
Walking is the smartest way for a senior citizen to lead a healthy, happy, and satisfactory life after retirement.
If you are over 40 or have any health problems, always check with your doctor before beginning any new exercise program.
As with anything you do, there are some safety tips that you should follow. Be sure to:
• Check the weather before you go. You do not want to get caught in a thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Dress properly according to the weather.
• Take water. Staying properly hydrated is extremely important, especially during the summer when heat stroke is a risk. Grab a water bottle holder that makes it easier to take water with you while you walk.
• Take a phone so you don’t get lost and can call for help if needed. Do not use your phone while you are walking. Distracted walking presents many problems.
• Know your limits. Don’t stray too far. You may find yourself an hour’s walk away from home and be too exhausted to walk all the way back. Pay attention to how far you are walking and get to know the streets close to your home. Take advantage of blocks and side streets to get a good walk in without having to go too far, and don’t push yourself too hard when you are first starting out.
• Obey traffic laws. If you don’t obey the traffic laws, you are putting yourself at risk of getting hit by a car. Stick to sidewalks where they are available and walk facing traffic when there aren’t any. Try to cross the street at intersections where cars will be more likely to be looking out for pedestrians and, of course, always look both ways before crossing the street.
• If you go out at night, wear bright colors or a reflective vest. Nighttime walkers should always dress to make themselves easier for drivers to see. Reflective clothing is ideal, since it will ensure you stand out. But if you don’t have any reflective clothing, stick with white or another light color that will be easier for people to see in the dark.
• If you wear headphones, keep the volume low enough so you can still hear cars.
• Carry a noise alarm. If you’re worried about the possibility of being robbed or attacked on a walk, carrying a portable alarm that makes a loud noise can be a way to deter potential thieves. This is the kind of thing you may never need to use, but having it can add just a little extra edge of protection to your walking experience.
• Another form of protection is pepper spray. You can use it if you come face to face with an aggressive dog or other animal or if someone attacks you. This is a good way to slow down an aggressor without doing any permanent damage, but keep in mind that pepper spray is very painful, and you want to be careful to only use it in a scenario when it is absolutely necessary.
Daily walks can add so much to your life. Don’t let fear keep you from getting out of the house and enjoying nature. The health benefits you will receive will be worth every minute of it. Take the precautions you need to feel safe and start making daily walks a part of your life.
We have some very exciting programs to look forward to at the center. We welcome you to come join in these activities.
• March 18: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• March 21: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• March 22: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Kindred Health Care; 11 a.m. — Group Singing
• March 23: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• March 25: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
