The Etowah Carnegie Library is preparing to launch its annual Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales,” which encourages children to remain intellectually engaged during the summer.
From June 1 through July 29, participants can earn prizes by reading. Children, teens, and adults can earn chances to win a Kindle Fire HD8 in their registration age group by attending programs and/or donating items at the library for the McMinn Regional Humane Society.
This year’s program will launch with the Summer Reading Kickoff at the library on Tuesday, June 8, at 1:30 p.m., where children can meet and interact with Cinderella, Belle and Spiderman from Magic Lamp Entertainment. Participants can also register and pick up their reading packets.
Programs are planned to be held outside at the library (weather permitting), may be subject to change, or may be canceled due to inclement weather if the program can not be moved safely indoors. Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information regarding program changes. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair.
All programs are free, in-person, and will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Free lunches will be provided for children 18 and under from 1-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays June 8 through July 29.
According to a news release, “The Summer Reading Program, at its core, is about making sure that kids go back to school in the fall ready to learn and preventing the ‘summer slide’ which can have long-term effects on learning. In addition to the educational benefits, the program is also a lot of fun and offers opportunities for the whole family to get involved.”
Registration is available beginning June 1 at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
To learn more about Etowah Carnegie Library’s Summer Reading Program including instructions on how to register and participate, visit www.etowahlibrary.com or call the library at 423-263-9475. The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.