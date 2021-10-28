In September of 2007, Etowah Merchants Association/Merchants & Friends of Etowah implemented a new event called “Street of Treats.”
At the time, a member and officer of the group, Chanel Groomes, brought her idea to the table during a merchants meeting. Groomes wanted to hold the event along the sidewalks, in front of the retail businesses so that parents and grandparents bringing children would see what stores, eateries and services were located in Historic Downtown Etowah, with hopes they would return during business hours to shop and enjoy the goods and services the merchants have to offer.
Groomes’ idea was accepted and the Etowah Merchants Association presented the first “Street of Treats” on Oct. 31, 2007. The store owners were asked to set up in front of their businesses to hand out candy and treats to the little ghosts and goblins.
They invited industry, banks and other businesses not located on Tennessee Avenue to bring their treats and a table and set up along side other merchants; they were encouraged to bring their business cards and brochures to hand out as well. Merchants were encouraged to dress in costumes.
According to officials, the first event was a huge success and has grown each year to more than 500 children attending.
“This year will actually be our 15th year presenting and hosting the ‘Street of Treats,’” stated a news release from the organization. “In the past, we have had a lot of participation from many businesses and organizations including Sheriff Joe Guy, who has brought his imitation jail and sometimes, all in fun, new inmates are put inside on the spot; the fire and rescue and Etowah Friendly Garden Club also join us in giving back to Etowah.”
This year’s event is set to take place this Saturday along Tennessee Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will stretch from 5th Street to 12th Street.
After several annual “Street of Treats,” the late Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Durant Tullock began to walk along Tennessee Avenue and capture photos of the many ghosts and goblins that come out with their parents or grandparents to trick or treat with the merchants.
“Durant’s photos were amazing and everyone loved looking to see if they might be in one of the photographs on his Facebook posts,” the release noted. “The Merchants & Friends of Etowah appreciated him taking the pictures and everyone enjoyed sharing them.”
This year, the Merchants & Friends of Etowah are adding some extra treats to the event: they plan to give away two $100 gift cards, one from Food City and one from Piggly Wiggly. To enter the contest, each family will need to take a photo/selfie in front of one of the two Etowah Merchants “Street of Treat” banners, then post it to Etowah Merchants & Friends Facebook page.
All pictures will be entered for the drawing; the winners will be drawn on Monday, Nov. 1 and posted on the Merchants & Friends Facebook page.
Winners will be contacted through their Facebook page. Only one picture/post entry per personal Facebook account is allowed.
No duplicate pictures are allowed. Pictures can be fun or serious, just keep it classy.
One Merchants & Friends banner will be located at the People’s Park at the corner of 9th Street and Tennessee Avenue, beside Interiors by Design, and the other will be at the corner of Tennessee Avenue and 8th Street beside Bid To Buy Auction and Realty.
“There has been a lot of confusing information put out over the past month, misleading the public, to believe the Merchants & Friends of Etowah were no longer presenting/hosting the ‘Street of Treats,’” Groomes said. “We apologize for any misunderstanding; we love presenting the ‘Street of Treats’ and look forward to seeing every little ghost and goblin that attends. We appreciate each and every business and organization that takes part every year; without all of you these events could not happen.”
She added that the organization is open to new ideas as well.
“New ideas are always welcomed and we hope we all can continue to make this an even better event in the years to come,” she said.
Questions can be sent to MerchantsandFriendsofetowah@gmail.com
