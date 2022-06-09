This Sunday will be the beginning of National Flag Week. It always starts on June 12. It is a week set aside to celebrate and honor the flag, its designers and makers. Flag day is June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777.
We are planning a Flag Day Ceremony on Monday, June 13, at 11 a.m. Patty Parks, U.S. Navy, retired, will lead the ceremony. After the ceremony, we will have red, white, and blue-themed refreshments. All those present are asked to wear red, white, and blue.
There are so many interesting facts about the American Flag. We decided that we would share some of that trivia and information with all of you. Hope you will enjoy learning about our flag and will always be respectful of it.
Q: Who designed the current American Flag?
A: It was designed in 1958 by a 17-year-old high school student, Robert G. Heft, in Lancaster Ohio. After Alaska and Hawaii became a state, many people sent designs to President Eisenhower. Robert did it as a project in school and received a B-. After his design was chosen, his teacher changed his grade to an A.
Q: Who cut the flag into pieces and was honored for it?
A: Robert Perry, who left pieces scattered at the North Pole.
Q: Is it ever appropriate to fly the flag upside down?
A: Yes, but only in an emergency. It means, emergency, help me, call the police.
Q: Frances Scott Key wrote the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the back of an envelope. What was the source for the music?
A: The music is from an Old English drinking song called, “To Anacreon in Heaven.”
Q: The American Flag first flew over a foreign fort in what country?
A: Libya — over Fort Derne, on the shores of Tripoli.
Q: What is an expert on flags called?
A: A vexillologist.
Q: What do you do if the flag touches the ground and gets dirty?
A: It can be washed and dried and used again.
Q: Can the flag be flown at night?
Yes, but it needs to be illuminated. The flag should never be flown in bad weather. There should never be another flag flying above it.
Q: There have been six flags planted on the moon. How many are still standing?
A: There are five still standing. The first flag put on the moon by Neil Armstrong from Apollo 11 was reported by Buzz Aldrin as knocked over by the exhaust of the engine as it lifted off.
Q: What is the proper way to view the flag?
A: The proper way to view the U.S. flag on parade or review is to face it with your right hand over your heart.
Q: What do the colors of the flag symbolize?
A: Red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
Q: Has there always been 13 stripes on the flag?
A: No. For a while, stripes and stars were added to welcome new states. When Kentucky and Vermont joined the union, the flag took on two more stars and stripes from the original, so that from 1795 to 1818, 15 stripes and 15 stars graced the flag. Anticipating a crowded field of stripes, lawmakers decided to honor each new state with a star, and leave the stripes at the original 13, after 1818.
Q: What are four nicknames of the flag?
A: Old Glory, The Stars and Stripes, The Red, White, and Blue, and The Star-Spangled Banner.
Q: Is it appropriate to wear clothing or jewelry that looks like the American flag?
A: It is perfectly OK to wear clothing or jewelry that resembles the flag, as long as it is not made from an actual flag.
Q:When is the flag flown at “half-staff?”
A: By order of the president, a flag shall be flown at half-staff upon the death of principal figures of the United States government and the governor of a state, territory, or possession, as a mark of respect to their memory.
Q: Has the Pledge of Allegiance always included the words, “Under God”?
A: No, the wording was added on Flag Day in 1954.
Q: Did Betsy Ross make the first American Flag?
A: There is actually no evidence to support that claim. It’s true she made a lot of flags. The fact that she made the first flag is supported only by records from her own grandson in 1870, almost 100 years after the flag debuted, when he presented the Historical Society of Pennsylvania with affidavits from his own family members as evidence.
All of us at the center hope you enjoyed learning these interesting facts about our flag. We have many other programs and activities every day at the center. We welcome anyone over the age of 50 to come to take advantage of our services. Please call us at 423-781-7632 if you have any questions.
• Friday, June 10: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Egg Rolls and Iced Tea; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well, Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
• Monday, June 13: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Flag Day Ceremony; noon — Flag Day Refreshments
• Tuesday, June 14: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Cow-Tipping; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• Wednesday, June 15: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Introduction to Yoga with Elite Athletics
• Friday, June 17: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well, Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
Trending Recipe Videos
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.