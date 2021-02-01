Visitors who come to the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can enjoy a special display of Japanese artifacts, which includes embroidered wedding coats and kimonos that were gifted several years ago to Athens from its sister city Isahaya, Japan. Isahaya is a city in Nagasaki Prefectore in Japan.
The last time we brought out our collection of these exceptional robes was during our multicultural festival held at the Museum in 2004. The wives of Denso associates volunteered at the Japanese booth and modeled the wedding coats and kimonos.
The two cities have been sister cities since 1985 and today, you can drive down Athens Street in Isahaya, Japan, or visit Isahaya Lane in Athens, Tennessee. Sharing these two street names makes a unique connection between the two global cities.
The program is through Sister Cities International — a program envisioned and founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. He felt a program pairing communities across the globe would allow people to understand cultures and build relationships resulting in a better understanding of each other. Over the years, the Athens and Isahaya cities have exchanged cultural visits and gifts.
The wedding coats and kimonos are part of an ancient Japanese tradition largely used before they adapted, through the influence to the Christian tradition, of wearing white wedding gowns in the 1990s, according to Japanology.org There is still a small percentage of the ancient custom still taking place in Japan and this tradition is also found in American weddings. The wedding coats were gifted to Athens when a school delegation visited Isahaya in 1991.
The wedding coats are made of silk using bright background colors of white, red and green and fine embroidery of flowers accenting large beautiful cranes. The crane is a symbol of longevity to the Japanese. A bride will begin with the white coat and then change several times into different coats and kimonos during the celebration. Then, once the wedding ceremony is complete, she will change into a more colorful kimono. The males usually wear black wedding coats.
A video in the exhibit shows McMinn County officials many years ago participating at the Annual Harvest Festival in Isahaya. Speakers on both sides used translators and a large buffet of food was enjoyed while a bond between two totally different cultures was being made.
Mannequins dressed in colorful kimonos hold fans that have meaning in the Japanese culture. Having a fan was a show of prosperity and is associated with sophistication. The opening of a fan is likened to “a blooming flower or the widening of wealth.” The use of the fans dates back to the 6th century AD and are used by men and women with the women’s fans being more decorative.
A mannequin dressed as a Buddhist Tea Master is ready at a table set with delightfully decorated tea bowls for a special ceremony of serving tea. The method of service requires intense training. Even though it comes down to brewing and serving tea, training is needed to serve it in the correct fashion. The server needs to be perfect in grace, politeness and charm.
Tennessee Wesleyan University has had a relationship with the Nagasaki Wesleyan University located in Isahaya that dates back to 1881. An exchange program still exists today allowing both colleges to host students and share cultural experiences.
According to a listing of Methodist ministers compiled from the minutes of the Holston Conference entitled “Sketches of Holston Preachers,” the relationship began with Rev. Carroll Summerfield Long, who received his education from Tennessee Wesleyan University which was known then as East Tennessee University. He married Miss Flora Smith, daughter of Rev. William Smith of the New York conference, in 1879. In 1881, he was appointed to be a missionary to Nagasaki, Japan. All four of their children were born in Japan during their tenure. He founded the Cobleigh Seminary, which is now Nagasaki Wesleyan University.
During his tenure at Cobleigh, Summerfield worked to translate the Bible into the Japanese language. Sadly, his health failed while he was working on his Bible translation and he died in 1890. He is buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Athens.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
