Ivory Soap has a history that began in 1879 with its introduction; its name bearing a religious connection. It is one of Procter & Gamble’s oldest products on the market. A bar of Ivory Soap can be found on the shelf with other soaps in the general store exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The legendary soap became popular as a novelty “it floats” soap, the first of its kind in a world that really didn’t get excited about soap in general.
The label on the wrapper of our soap bar says, “Ivory Soap is a pure, white, floating soap — gentle and refreshing for complexion and bath. Because Ivory is pure, many doctors advise it for babies’ skins. Yet it is so economical, it can be used for washing dishes, where its mild, ‘velvet suds’ can help keep hands smooth.”
Ivory can also be used to clean laundry by cutting shavings off the soap bar into the washer. It is also noted as a stain remover and works on delicate clothing. The soap has a distinctively clean smell, but on the mellow side. Some describe it as having a sharp and suggestive smell of fresh ginger root, although it is fragrance free.
The soap was revolutionary in its time and stood up to the castile competing soaps made in Europe, something that James Gamble, a trained chemist and the son of the co-founder, strived to accomplish while finding ways to improve his soap making.
Castile soaps were vegetable oil based and easily obtained the pure white appearance, while soaps Gamble were making were based with animal fat, which usually made the soap look off-white.
The Procter & Gamble Company started as a result of life events which seemed to open the door for William Procter (b. 1801, d. 1884), a candle maker, and James Gamble (b. 1803, d. 1891), a soap maker. The partnership became a family-run endeavor succeeding in many areas and becoming a multinational company with a multi-product line that remains successful to this day.
The interesting story begins with Procter, who started out with a career in the clothing industry in England. A friend convinced him to come to the United States, where he ended up manufacturing candles in New York City. He and his wife, Martha, decided to move west, but she died during the trip while in Cincinnati, Ohio. He decided to settle in Cincinnati, which led to meeting Olivia Norris, whom he married in 1833.
When Gamble was a child, his parents migrated from Ireland to the United States. They were traveling down the Ohio River on a flat boat when he became ill. It forced his parents to stop in Cincinnati for his treatment. They ended up staying in the area establishing a nursery.
Gamble grew up attending local schools and college. He then apprenticed as a soap maker. In 1833, he married Olivia’s sister, Elizabeth. Both men entered a business partnership on the urging of their father-in-law, forming the Procter & Gamble Company in 1837. They prospered selling candles and soap making with $1 million in sales by 1859. They received the contract to supply the Union Army with soap and candles during the Civil War, which gave them a way to introduce and test new products through the soldiers.
Procter and Gamble had fairly large families who also became active in the company. Later, sons Harley Procter (b. 1847, d. 1920) and James Gamble (b. 1836, d. 1932) developed Ivory Soap in 1879 while mixing the ingredients longer than normal. As a result, air was trapped into the bar through the whipping, making it floatable.
The trapped air lessened the density of the bar, which resulted in buoyancy while in the water.
The name “Ivory” came from Biblical influence. Harley Procter went to church excited about their new discovery. He remained distracted during the service while he was mulling over what to name the new white soap.
With his mind rolling over possible names to use for the product, he heard verse 8 of Psalm 45: “All thy garments smell of myrrh, and aloes, and cassia, out of ivory palaces, whereby they have made thee glad.”
Harley thought right away that the perfect name for the soap would be Ivory.
Harley then grasped onto the idea of marketing the soap with a religious appeal tying together physical cleanliness with spiritual cleanliness. Advertising of the new soap appeared in a Christian magazine called the “Independent” for the first time in 1882. Harley is also credited for designing a groove in the soap bar so that it could be broken in half. He also proposed and led a $10,000 national ad campaign through newspaper advertising that was successful.
Slogans were also used to market the soap. The first, “it floats,” was introduced in 1891. The second popular slogan used by 1895 was that it was 99 and 44/100% pure soap based on a study by an independent laboratory at the request of Procter.
He wanted to be sure that Ivory was purer than the castile soap that was available.
Members of the Museum can tour all the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee.
Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
