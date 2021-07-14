Emily Cate of Athens, and Faye Callaway of Charleston, will lead a brief discussion about the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and their woven baskets at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. Of all their hand work, the Cherokees are most known for their woven baskets.
This program is part of our Heritage School sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation. Members of the museum can attend free, while non-members pay a $5 fee, which includes a tour of the museum exhibits.
Cate has been collecting the baskets ever since her grandmother gave her one some 50 years ago. The basket was purchased at a gift shop at the Fontana Dam. It is one that is woven with the “double weave” — a design that, when completed, resembles a basket within a basket and it is said the design allows it to hold water. She has treasured it all this time and will have it with her as a part of her display.
She said authentic Cherokee baskets are hard to find because only the Cherokee women make them. Some of her collection came into her hands through gifts from friends and some of her baskets she purchased. A common place to find them is at a Cherokee gallery in Cherokee, North Carolina, called Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, Inc., where Cate purchased her last basket in 2013. This gallery, which can be viewed on line at www.Quallaartsandcrafts.com, carries a multitude of arts and crafts by the Cherokee people and lists many different artists that make the crafts there.
Cate will share the program discussion with Faye Callaway, who currently serves as state director with the Tennessee Trail of Tears Association. She is also active with the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston and has spent years collecting artifacts and historical information about the Cherokee Indians.
“She has a lot of knowledge,” said Cate. “We will have about 15 to 20 baskets all made of different material and all coming from different time periods,” Cate said.
Callaway has a great-grandfather who is full-blooded Cherokee, while Cate has a small amount Cherokee heritage that she can share.
Cate said that the Cherokee women originally made baskets for practical reasons such as storage or some other need, but now they make them to sell to tourists. The baskets are made from natural material such as river cane, white oak, and honeysuckle vine. River cane was the most common choice until it became harder to find. The colorings come from natural dyes. Darker colors come from black walnut or bloodroot while other natural dyes come from yellow root or butternut. There will be a question-and-answer period at the end of the program.
Our Native American exhibit takes you through the beginnings of civilization in our area to the early Cherokee. Models of the types of homes they lived in can be viewed. Artifacts include work tools, cooking utensils, hunting tools, and projectile points. We also have a “double weave” basket. Some artifacts dating back to 1,200 AD were taken from an Indian settlement discovered in the Mouse Creek area in Southwestern McMinn County.
Our collection includes information about the land treaties the Indians faced and the ultimate forced removal in the spring of 1838 through the cold winter of 1839. The Indians were herded together and held in camps while being moved west. The Indians died from a variety of issues, namely disease, hunger, exposure to the cold, along with some being killed by soldiers and others becoming so despondent they committed suicide. The death toll exceeded 4,000. About 1,000 to 1,200 Indians from the Nantahala and Oconaluftee bands managed to remain as they hid in caves within the mountains. The Cherokees were given citizenship by the State of North Carolina. Today, Cherokee, North Carolina, is a town on the reservation of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians where the 18th Century lifestyle of the Cherokee is preserved.
There are three federally recognized Cherokee tribes today: The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians headquartered in Cherokee, North Carolina; The Cherokee Nation headquartered in Tahlequah, Okla.; and the United Keetoowah Band also headquartered in Oklahoma.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritage museum.com or call the museum at 745-0329.
