A 1941 gasoline pump with an eye-catching Pure Oil Company globe sitting on the top is on display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. It reminds us of the days when high-octane fuel gave us high performance with great mileage.
Pure Oil Company’s famous trademark was the Firebird. The bird appeared on pumps and signs across the country. The company boasted how Firebird regular and premium fuels gave great performance and could stop engine freeze and stalling. In Athens, you could get this gas in the ’50s and ’60s at the intersection of Ingleside Avenue and Green Street at a gasoline station called Graham’s Service Station.
A black and white photograph propped up behind this vintage gas pump displays a picture of this service station. The photograph appears to be at the start of the day as everything is looking crisp and clean. Vehicles from the early ’60s are parked in the lot and there are a couple of men appearing to be getting ready for the day. A check of local telephone directories showed that, by 1968, the station became known as the Five Points Service Station selling fuel under the Union 76 fuel company name.
The pump we have is a Wayne Model 70 gasoline pump. It was manufactured by Wayne Pump Company of Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1941. Our pump once belonged to Tri-County Tractor in Calhoun. It may have originally been a Shell Oil Company pump; however, it was restored as a Pure Oil Company gasoline pump by D.B. “Ted” Pless in 1996. It is one for premium gasoline and has a window called a “clock face” that shows gallons, price per gallon and the total of the sale. Another sign on the pump warns that the fuel is for motor fuel only and that it contains lead.
Pure Oil Company is a progressive oil company that first started in the Chicago, Illinois. area, growing some in the north, but really became saturated across the south, according to Wikipedia. The emphasis was on performance, which they proved by becoming the National Association for Stock Cars (NASCAR) chosen fuel. This was a partnership that lasted many years, ending in 2003. They also had performance trials in Daytona, Florida, where automobile manufacturers could have their vehicles tested for mileage performance using the Pure Oil Company gasoline.
The gasoline not only sold itself, it also gave good advertisement for the cars that attained high mile-per-gallon status. An ad appeared in the Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 15, 1957, announcing that Chevy, Ford and Plymouth, along with 21 other car models, broke performance records using Pure Premium Gasoline. The ad further reports that, “in the last five years, the gasoline has established records in acceleration, power and dependable performance.”
The ad carries the “Be Sure with Pure” logo and the NASCAR endorsement. The Bristol Herald Courrier carried an ad on April 28, 1962, announcing the 2nd Annual Volunteer 500 with Pure as the chosen fuel — a “record performance gasoline”, “Follow the Firebird to your Pure Oil dealer and Fire-Up with Firebird.”
In the Johnson City Press, an ad appeared on April 14, 1957, that bragged that Chevy won the Pure Oil Performance Trophy at Daytona Beach for “best performing U.S. automobile.” In 1966, the Corvair won the title according to a Tennessean, Jan. 24, 1966, news article.
Pure Oil Company didn’t stop at gasoline performance for automobiles. They also included improving the fuel for diesel-burning trucks. An article appears in the Oct. 10, 1963, Tennessean introducing a new diesel fuel by Pure Oil company that was expected to increase mileage in diesel trucks by 3.5 gallons per mile. Another article talks about the company becoming more involved in the trucking industry by expanding truck stops to include vehicle repairs and motel services, along with many other daily necessities for truck drivers.
The company eventually sold in 1965 to the Union Oil Company of California, which renamed the service stations Union 76. They later returned the Pure Oil name to the industry in 1993 and opened a company base in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 2008. Historic sites that have the Pure Oil Company signature cottage-style service station can be found in Georgia, Wisconsin, Ohio and New York.
