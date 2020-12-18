Good news: Plants do not spread the COVID-19 virus. You can work in the garden all you want without wearing a mask. You just have to wash the dirt off your hands when you get inside. I have been working in the yard on these beautiful sunny days after we had a light snow and a hard freeze. I have been raking and mulching leaves, planting bulbs, moving tender plants into the workshop.
My daughter from Knoxville played Santa Claus today and brought me one of my favorite plants — the Amaryllis, Hippeastrum. I didn’t even ask her what color it was going to be I was so excited to see the bulb head was already rising out to the soil.
This popular bulb is great for indoor growing. The first commercial breeders were our friends, the Dutch. They imported several species from Mexico and South America and began developing cultivars and hybrids. These beautiful hybrids reached America in the early 19th Century. Most cultivar bulbs will put up more than one flower spike. I will be happy with one.
These trumpet-shaped flowers include colors of red, rose, pink, white, orange, yellow and pale green with variations on these, including different stripes on the petals. The stalks are erect, hollow, and round. They stand dramatically at between 12 and 36 inches tall. There are five types: Single, double, miniature, cybister and trumpet. Single and double are the ones we see most often.
Dutch bulbs usually produce flowers first, and then, after it has finished blooming, will begin growing leaves. Bulbs from South Africa usually put up spikes and leaves at the same time. After blooming, a bulb must produce at least four large healthy leaves in the summer season before it can send up a spike the following year.
If you want to try to have a return bloom next year, here are the instructions: In the spring, after all danger of frost has passed, bury the entire pot in the garden bed and fertilize the bulb two or three times per month, which sounds like a lot. Bring your Amaryllis indoors in September.
Now I know what I have been doing. I have been wrong all these years. I should have written this article on Amaryllis in 1978. I have always kept my bulbs in the house; fertilizer was never in the picture and I have usually only had two wimpy leaves. My bulbs diminished in size each year and I never had a repeat bloom the following year.
Amaryllis bulbs that you buy are between two and five inches in diameter. When shopping for bulbs, they should be firm to the touch and greenish white with thin brown outer layers like an onion. Nearly all bulbs for sale are healthy, but watch out for those that are soft, have blue or green mold, look decayed, or are extremely dried out. Sometimes bulbs will already have flowers spikes or leaves started. Most stores and nurseries only sell a few varieties, but you can find a complete selection on the web.
Amaryllis does well in either clay or plastic pots, but remember that clay pots will need more watering. Choose a pot with an open drain hole. Position the bulb so that the top third is above the soil line. You can use any good commercial potting soil. Place the bulbs where it will get some sun everyday. Care should be given not to over water until growth is visible or the soil is really dry. Most bulbs will take about a month to bloom after being potted. You do not fertilize while the bulb is blooming. Cut off faded flowers and then remove the flowering stalks after all blooms have died. Cut the stalk off just above the bulb nose.
When decorating for the holidays, you can add dramatic effect to any room or arrangement by using Amaryllis. Years ago, I visited New York before Christmas and was stunned when I entered the hotel lobby and there was an enormous arrangement of Amaryllis. They were breathtaking. They also make an excellent hostess gift if we ever get out of the house again.
My family is trying to have a safe Christmas. My son suggested a bonfire on Christmas Eve where we would gather around a brush fire outside wearing masks and socially distancing. All family members can bring a camp chair and an item from 2020 that we want to burn.
I love that 2020 is now a noun where someone asks “How was your day?” and you respond “It was so 2020.”
Another daughter suggested we meet early on Christmas Eve, around noon, let the kids exchange gifts. No gifts for adults this year. We agreed to give money to food banks. We are swapping a cheap gag gift or re-gifting a previous present. (I still have some Christmas sweaters in the basement that, although I thought they were nice, my children stop by and ask for them to wear to the tacky sweater parties.) Do you remember the pickle gift from the ‘90s?
If the weather is nice, we could have appetizers on the porch. My newest son-in-law has agreed to make “Turducken Ravioli.” Sounds delicious and great fun to me; I’ll provide the plates.
No fancy sit-down dinners this year — no kissing and hugging. The main objective is to stay healthy until the vaccine gets here. Living through a pandemic is exhausting. Stay safe and protect the ones you love because they are the ones who love you.
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She gardens with her husband, Dan, in Niota. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
