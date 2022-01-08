Neely Elizabeth (Van Frank) Poteet and Dr. Ethan Joseph Poteet were united in marriage on Oct. 30, 2021.
The bride is the daughter of Teri and Jimmy Van Frank of Germantown. She is the granddaughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Neely, the late Dr. James R. Van Frank Sr., and EmmaDean Van Frank of Germantown. She is the sister of Jamie Van Frank.
The bride graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a degree in child and family studies and is employed as an early childhood program director with Girl Scouts of America. She attends Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
The groom is the son of Pam Poteet of Etowah, and Tim Poteet of Cleveland. He is the grandson of Jon and Helen Churchwell of Benton, and the late Billy Joe and Mary Evelyn Poteet. He is the brother of Summer Poteet Slack.
The groom graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a doctorate of physical therapy and is employed as clinic director at Results Physiotherapy. He attends North Etowah Baptist Church.
The maid of honor was Caroline Wagner and the matron of honor was Rebecca Dix. Serving as bridesmaids were Rachel Hellewell, Julia Lawrence, Ariel O’Brien, Annie Thompson, Jaclyn Van Frank, Madison Williams, and Taryn Wilson. The flower girls were Mollie O’Brien and Katherine Thompson.
Zach Smith and Bradley Ward were the best men and Blake Cook, Nate Cunningham, Jackson Killian, Max Miller, Max Petit, Jace Phillips, and Jamie Van Frank served as groomsmen. Bentley and Beckett Mason were the ring bearers.
The ceremony was held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Memphis with Father Mathew officiating the ceremony. The couple spent their honeymoon in California and reside together in Memphis.
