TyShika and Robert
Benton of Athens announce the birth of their son, Raeshaad Jru Benton, on Oct. 30, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 8.5 ounces, and was 18 inches long. He is the brother of Robert J. Benton III and Jaeceion Spann. Her grandparents are Sonia Moore of Waynesville, N.C., and Callen Scruggs of Athens. She is the great-granddaughter of Carolyn Moore of Waynesville, N.C.
