Rodney Brian and Mendy Ann Lunsford of Englewood announce the birth of their son, Elijah James Lunsford, on Dec. 14, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, and was 19 inches long. He is the brother of Enoch Isaac Lunsford. His grandparents are Marvin and Carolyn Lunsford of Englewood, and Ronnie and Teresa Kennedy of Niota. He is the great-grandson of Barbara Kennedy of Niota.

