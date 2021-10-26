Megan Scarbrough and Daniel Michaud, of Athens, announce the birth of their son, Declan Alain Michaud, on July 21, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds and 15 ounces. He is the little brother of Cayson and Paislee Michaud. Grandparents are Alain and Denise Michaud, Sandra Croft, and Mark Scarbrough.
