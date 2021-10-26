Brittani Dixon, of Sweetwater, announces the birth of her son, Maverick RiverMoon Dixon, on Aug. 4, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces. She is the little sister of Kinslee Smythea. Grandparents are Charlotte Crowder, and Shannon Yates.
