Cody and Kara McConkey of Etowah announce the birth of their son, Kase Alan McConkey, on Oct. 7, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and is the brother of Carter McConkey. His grandparents are Dickie and Jamie Slack of Athens, and Bill and Jane McConkey of Etowah. He is the great-grandson of Mary Lynn and the late Troy Slack of Englewood, Ozella and the late Jimmy McCarter of Athens, the late Larry and Hap McConkey of Englewood, and the late Dan and Helen Ivins of Etowah.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.