Megan and Zach Conard, of Tellico Plains, announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Rose Conard, on Aug. 23, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and 9.6 ounces. She is the little sister of Kane Ford Conard. Grandparents are Wendy Gill, Larry Bryant, Claude Albert Conard Jr. and Edwinia Conard.
