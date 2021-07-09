Ashley Smith, of Athens, announces the birth of her son, Brantley Gunner Smith, on April 25, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces. He is the little brother of Gracie. Grandparents are Jason Smith, Misty Spurling, and Rodney and Glenda Wilcox.
