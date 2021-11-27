Dan and Carolyn (Denton) Layman of Decatur celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17.
They are the parents of Melissa and Mark Wilson of Georgetown, Regina and Jason Kirk of Decatur, and Jason and Tabithia Layman of Decatur. The have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The couple celebrated on Nov. 17 at home with family.
