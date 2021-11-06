William and Patty King of Benton will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 11.
William is retired from Vulcan Materials and Patty is a housewife.
They are the parents of Rocky and Angie King of Benton, Rusty and Ramona King of Cleveland, Winston and Tresa King of McMinn County, Wendel and Tammy King of Polk County, Valerie Lankford of Benton, Chris and Laken King of McMinn County, and Rip Wheeler King. They have 11 grandchildren.
