Doug and Shirley Moore Swayne of Etowah are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, April 19, 2022.
They are the parents of Jim and Ann Swayne of Etowah, and Ken and Faith Ann Swayne of Lenoir City. They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
