Jon and Helen Churchwell of Benton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15.
They were married at Macedonia Baptist Church in Cleveland on Oct. 15, 1960. They celebrated their anniversary in North Carolina.
They are the parents of Pam Poteet of Etowah, and Jana Pankey and her husband, Mitch, of Riceville. They are the grandparents of Summer Slack and her husband, Joe, of Cleveland, Ethan Poteet of Memphis, and Matt and Clay Pankey of Riceville.
