Two people reportedly died in a house fire early Wednesday morning.
McMinn County sheriff’s deputies, along with several volunteer rural fire departments, were on scene of a residential fire that occurred just after 4 a.m. today.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, two bodies were discovered as a result of the fire in a residence on County Road 361 near Niota. TBI fire investigators arrived on scene for further investigation due to the loss of life.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all responders and the family of the deceased,” Guy said. “Area residents are asked to avoid the area this morning due to the presence of emergency vehicles and the ongoing investigation.”
