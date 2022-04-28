It has been determined in federal court that the City of Athens did not infringe on the rights of Athens resident Glenn Whiting.
A lawsuit has been in the court system brought by Whiting that officials retaliated against him for speaking out against them.
Whiting alleged that city officials condemned a building on Pope Avenue in retaliation against him for criticizing them, a violation of his First Amendment rights.
The first trial between the parties ended in a hung jury in January and the re-trial took place this week, with a unanimous verdict in favor of the city.
See the full story in Saturday's edition of The DPA.
