The City of Etowah has called a meeting for Monday at noon at the community center to further discuss the vacant city manager position.
During a special called meeting on Friday, the commissioners extended an offer to a candidate and they now expect to hear a response by Monday.
Former City Manager Tina Tuggle resigned from her position in June, leaving the post vacant since then. Former interim City Manager Mike Tallent was brought in as a consultant shortly after Tuggle left and is currently serving in that role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.