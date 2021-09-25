Four people are dead and two have been arrested after an apparent domestic dispute Saturday morning.
The incident took place around 8 a.m. and deputies arrested Curtis D. Smith, 38, of Etowah, and Jazzmine J. Hall, 27, of Athens Saturday evening. They were taken into custody in Polk County during a SWAT operation by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals Office
The couple is alleged to have shot four people in a domestic dispute, possibly over a child.
Check Monday’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian for more information on the incident.
