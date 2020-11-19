COVID-19 has led to another local school going all virtual temporarily.
On Thursday, Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison announced that McMinn County High School will change to virtual learning only for the next three school days.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases for students and staff, McMinn County High School will operate on the following schedule: Friday, Nov. 20 – all students virtual; Monday, Nov. 23 – all students virtual; Tuesday, Nov. 24 – all students virtual,” Parkison said in a statement.
