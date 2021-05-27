McMinn Central has hired Matt Moody as its new head football coach, athletic director Brent Masingale has confirmed.
Moody has been the offensive coordinator at Bradley Central, where he led some explosive offenses the last few years.
This is a developing story. More details will be published later today and in the Friday edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
