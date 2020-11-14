KINGSPORT - McMinn County's second-round TSSAA playoff game Friday at Dobyns-Bennett was canceled shortly before kickoff, with the announcement at J. Fred Johnson Stadium citing "unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19."
Both teams had to stop pregame warmups with about 30 minutes before kickoff and were sent to their locker rooms shortly after. Coaches and administrators from both schools gathered near midfield for almost an hour of discussion before the game was called off.
The outcome of the game was not determined Friday. Jimmy Haynie, assistant to the athletic director, said no timetable was given during the talks on when a decision would be made. Haynie represented McMinn in the lengthy discussion at midfield.
"All I know is that the health department from Sullivan County said that nobody could play," Haynie said.
"And when the health department says there's no game, there's no game."
Multiple news outlets have reported that the TSSAA expects to make a decision on the outcome of the game by Monday. Whoever is declared the winner will move on to the third round of the playoffs Friday at Maryville.
"We're hoping this thing is going to get worked out, and everything is going to be OK," Haynie said.
More information on the cancellation of the Cherokees' game will appear in Monday's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.