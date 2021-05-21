McMinn County baseball is headed to the TSSAA state tournament for the first time in program history, outlasting Stewarts Creek 2-1 in the Class AAA sectional Friday at McMinn County High School.
A two-out double to the wall from freshman Mason Roderick put the eventual winning runner on second base, and senior Andrew Beavers followed by hitting a fast grounder that the Redhawks' third baseman couldn't handle, which brought home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Andrew Ronne, who pitched the first five innings, returned to the mound for the seventh, after one relief inning from Ollie Akens, to close it out. Ronne's bid to close out the win started out rough by hitting the lead-off batter and then committing an error that put go-ahead runners at the corners for the Redhawks.
But Ronne recovered by striking out the next two batters, then inducing a fly ball to Hayden Frank in right field for the final, history-making out.
McMinn will discover its Class AAA state tournament draw this weekend. The double-elimination tournament will begin Tuesday, with Oakland and Siegel high schools in Murfreesboro hosting.
More details on the sectional game and the Cherokees' placement in the state bracket will be included in the Monday edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
