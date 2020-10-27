Two people are dead and several more injured after a school bus wreck in Meigs County Tuesday.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a school bus and a utility service vehicle collided on State Highway 58 in Meigs County, leading to a reported “two deaths and multiple injuries.”
More information will be released as it becomes available.
