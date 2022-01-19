All local school systems will miss some or all of the rest of this week due to illness.
McMinn County Schools officials have announced that all schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 20 due to "continued rise in cases of illness in our staff across the district."
Employees on 11- and 12-month contracts are asked to report if they are symptom free and feel well enough to do so. Elementary basketball tournament games have been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 22 beginning at 9 a.m.
Athens City Schools officials have also announced that they have canceled school Thursday and Friday due to staff illness. Kids Connection will also be closed that day.
Officials with Meigs County Schools have also announced that they will be out both Thursday and Friday of this week as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.