OOLTEWAH — The McMinn County softball team committed six errors and lost 9-4 on Tuesday at East Hamilton High School.
The Lady Cherokees (11-10, 2-7 District 5-AAA) had taken a 4-2 lead midway through the third inning. Sammie Greeson hit a lead-off home run in the first inning, and Lexi Cooley, Aaliyah Cagle and Cami Wade all knocked RBI hits in the top of the third.
But East Hamilton responded with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, a tying score in the fourth, a go-ahead run in the fifth and a four-spot in the sixth.
A McMinn error scored a run each in the third and fourth, and another error scored the Lady Hurricanes’ last two runs of the sixth inning.
Of the nine runs scored against Sadie Brazzell (L) in the circle, just five were earned.
The Lady Tribe actually out-hit East Hamilton 11-10, but Lady Hurricanes ace Syerra Rogers (W) also recorded 16 strikeouts.
McMinn is back home 5 p.m. Thursday, continuing District 5-AAA play against Soddy-Daisy.
