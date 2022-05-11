Local government officials as well as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gathered last Wednesday at the construction site of Red Stag Fulfillment in Sweetwater.
Red Stag orchestrated the event to inform those in attendance about the company as well as feature a few guest speakers.
The first guest speaker was Sweetwater Mayor Doyle Lowe, who initiated his speech by welcoming everyone to Sweetwater.
“About two years ago there was a nice looking gentleman who was brought into my office ... He had a bunch of papers under his arm and I was told that he would like to speak to me,” Lowe recalled. “He said ‘I want to talk to you about a development.’ He began to sit down, unwind and roll out his plans and it was amazing what I was looking at. He said ‘I always come to the mayor and if the mayor is not for it then we move on.’ I looked at him and I said ‘well let’s see what you got.’”
Lowe marveled at the construction of the first of six buildings that are planned for the establishment of Red Stag.
“We are happy for Sweetwater and Monroe County because this is going to bring in a lot of tax revenue,” Lowe noted. “People are already looking to come to Sweetwater ... We annexed a subdivision that is going to bring about 150 houses. We rezoned a piece of property Monday night for about 50 houses, so things are happening here in Sweetwater and we are blessed. We are blessed that we have a company like Red Stag coming to Sweetwater.”
According to the company, “Red Stag Fulfillment, LLC is a Knoxville-based eCommerce order fulfillment company, in collaboration with its parent firm, Mollenhour Gross, LLC. A 420-acre site has been assembled in Sweetwater to host a campus of distribution centers to be operated by Red Stag as it expands its capacity to store, package and ship products that range widely from furniture to pet food to electronics.”
Lee also spoke to those in attendance about the growth of industry across the state.
“When you consider the years that have gone into a state that has policy that is that fiscally responsible that it creates a business environment that historically and arguably and statistically has the lowest tax rates, lowest debt rates, those are things that matter to individual citizens and major corporations when they think about where they want to go,” Lee said. “You have assembled a lot of leaders here and a lot of folks in the community as well and I think there is a reason that people come out to something like this ... and that is because this isn’t about steel and dozers and civil work, it is really about changing people’s lives. When we create an environment in the state that is as attractive as Tennessee is to the rest of the country then what we do is provide an opportunity for our people’s lives to be changed.”
He believes there is meaningful work as well as work that brings dignity.
“We change lives and we create an opportunity for our state,” Lee expressed. “We live in the greatest state in the country. Most of America is figuring that out and there is a reason why more people live here than anywhere, there is a reason why major companies are moving here, there is a reason why major Tennessee companies decide to stay here and it is because we are the best state in the country.”
Lee expressed his belief that people in other states are searching for a sign to show that “America hasn’t lost her way.”
“They see that in Tennessee and that is the reason people are deciding to make their life here,” he stated. “Government isn’t the answer to our challenges, but we do have an obligation to create an environment where the people can create the answers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.