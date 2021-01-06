Sweetwater Mayor Doyle Lowe is looking forward to growth in the City of Sweetwater coming this year.
“With the pandemic, we actually had a pretty good year. Our sales tax held up due to our citizens shopping local,” Lowe noted. “Our big thing was that we promoted Sweetwater with the Mainstreet Program along with the Sweetwater Merchants and Property Association which also helped keep the sales tax up. So all in all we had a pretty good year.”
Sweetwater has several projects currently underway.
“We have a large furniture store that is getting ready to come to Sweetwater where Fred’s is located,” he said. “We will have more information on that in the coming months, but it should be opening in spring.”
Lowe expressed his excitement on another business that will also be coming to the town.
“We also have a boat and RV dealership coming to Sweetwater and it is in the process now of getting the building manufactured,” Lowe stated. “The owner has already moved to Sweetwater.”
The city is also looking forward to several grants that are expected to aid the citizens.
“We have a multimode sidewalk and bike path along Highway 68, then we have a TAP grant along North Main Street on Highway 322 that we will be starting and we also have a committee out for a family rec center,” he said. “We are going to try to start around late spring if everything goes well. By the rec center will be a gym that will be used as a city auditorium and a walking facility.”
Another project the city has planned is renovating the train car that sits at the depot.
“This is a Tennessee Tourism Enhancement Grant and will be fixed up to be an information center as well as a meeting facility,” he said. “We also hope to finish the placement graph to start three to seven small businesses downtown.”
They will also be reapplying for grants that they use annually to beautify the downtown area.
“We also have several paving projects, several extensions for the police department third floor and we are just excited about all of the things going on,” Lowe expressed. “That was only a few things that we have going on. We have been blessed and one of the things that I want to stress to everybody is to keep COVID in mind, but we hope that around spring, if things get better (with the virus), that we can have our Bluegrass Festival along with Fourth of July celebrations.”
Lowe added his thoughts on leaving the year 2020 behind.
“We have come from a difficult year and we are looking forward to 2021 to be a better year,” he said. “We keep on making Sweetwater an attractive place to live which we have a lot of people looking into moving to Sweetwater if they can find housing. It is unbelievable.”
