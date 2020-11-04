The second round of assistance for Sweetwater businesses is starting up.
Earlier this year, the City of Sweetwater wrote a grant program to partner with the East TN Foundation to create the Sweetwater Business Relief program.
The program is intended to assist businesses in Sweetwater that are related to the tourism industry during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of grants have been distributed to four businesses that had submitted an application to the city in September detailing their revenue decreases in 2020, the efforts they enact to support tourism in the area, and the measures they have taken to cover expenditures during the pandemic.
The funding is provided by East TN Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor disaster relief fund and the City of Sweetwater’s tourism fund.
The grant recipients may use the funding for additional operational costs that are not covered by other funding such as utility costs, maintenance and marketing.
“We want to provide assistance to these businesses that invest and promote Sweetwater’s tourism efforts daily,” said Sweetwater Mayor Doyle Lowe. “Without our hotels and restaurants, visitors cannot truly experience Sweetwater. We are grateful to the East TN Foundation for this funding and partnering with us to come up with new strategies for helping our businesses thrive. As always I am grateful to have a motivated staff who are looking for ways to improve our city and develop our business owners.”
The city is accepting applications for round two, which are available at city hall or by e-mailing jmorgan@sweetwatertn.net
According to Sweetwater City Recorder Jessica Morgan, there is currently not a definitive deadline date for the second round.
“Prerequisites for applying are that they must have a Sweetwater business, meaning that they have a business or professional license with the city,” said Morgan. “They must have less than 20 employees and they have to have had a period where they were closed due to the mandate or had a decrease in revenue for at least two months.”
She hopes the grant will help businesses across the city maintain their standard expenses.
“We hope this will help maintain them at least through some of the rough months,” she stated. “Hopefully things will get better and these business will survive.”
She expressed her gratitude to the East TN Foundation for its support.
“This isn’t a grant program and this wasn’t already set up,” she noted. “I called them and asked if they would be willing to create a grant program to help our businesses and they were willing to do that, so we wrote the program and submitted it to them and they provided the funding. So I’m just super grateful to East TN Foundation to be willing to be creative and come up with solutions in a timely manner.”
