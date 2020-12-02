While others in the area have canceled their holiday programming, Tellico Plains still hopes to host one Christmas event this year.
On Monday, Tellico Plains Mayor Marilyn Parker confirmed that the Tellico Kiwanis Club has voted to cancel this year’s Christmas parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That leaves one holiday event, the Candlelight Walk, still in the planning process to decide if it should continue. COVID-19 cases have been surging across the country and in the local area recently.
The annual Candlelight Walk is currently planned for this Saturday, Dec. 5, and will consist of luminaries lining the streets, leading to a variety of holiday activities such as photos with Santa and the Grinch, a Nativity scene, and the cookie caper – should the event continue this year.
Parker said she hopes to see the Candlelight Walk continue on this year.
“These events are important for community purposes and keeping us drawn together,” Parker said. “I feel that it is important for us to try to keep as much normalcy as what we possibly can.”
She hopes that if the event continues, the citizens will continue to follow CDC guidelines.
“When they are close to each other they should wear a mask,” she noted. “I feel like these events are important for the community.”
If the Candlelight Walk is cancelled, it will be posted on the city’s website.
In addition to cancelling the Small Town Christmas event, the City of Sweetwater and the Sweetwater Kiwanis Club have decided it is in the “public’s best interest” to cancel the Sweetwater Christmas Parade, which was set to be held on Dec. 4.
The Town of Vonore has announced that its Christmas parade, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
Also due to COVID concerns, the City of Madisonville and the Madisonville Kiwanis Club have made the decision to cancel the city’s annual Christmas Parade, which was scheduled for Dec. 5.
“We wish to thank everyone preparing to participate,” wrote the Kiwanis Club in a news release. “Our decision was not taken lightly. Ultimately, the health of the citizens of Monroe County was the most important consideration. As we all like a parade, we are looking at a proposal to ‘make up’ the Christmas Parade with a Fourth of July Parade, providing we get past the COVID pandemic. We are wishing you a COVID-free Happy New Year in 2021.”
