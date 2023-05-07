Isaiah Hernandez, Meigs, boys archery
Despite being new to the sport, Isaiah Hernandez has excelled in archery to the point that he is the 2023 winner of the Best of Preps award in boys archery.
"Our athlete is new to the shoot and new to the area, which can be hard in many ways," the sophomore's nominator wrote. "This student-athlete demonstrates some of the best form on our team. This comes with listening to instruction and practicing it several thousand times, over and over."
His nominator also noted that Hernandez is "always eager to help with events and tournaments. He demonstrates kindness to all. He is dependable and a hard worker."
While excelling in a sport he's still learning, Hernandez has achieved a 4.0 GPA and was very active his freshman year of high school in California. During that time, he was an ambassador who organized school events and he worked with city officials for the school's groundbreaking ceremony. He also led the 3-D printing club and took part in the school podcast in California.
After being homeschooled for much of his elementary and junior high years, he went to Entrepreneur High School in California his freshman year and has spent his sophomore year in Decatur.
•
Olivia Blackmon, Meigs, girls archery
According to her nominator, Olivia Blackmon views the Meigs County High School archery team as her family and it was that view that helped propel her to win the 2023 Best of Preps award for girls archery.
Blackmon, a sophomore with a 3.86 GPA, "brings a lot of energy to the team" and "sees the team as a family after losing a good friend and teammate last year."
Blackmon, her nominator wrote, is quick to volunteer and seeks to improve her game, all while playing multiple sports and keeping good grades.
Along with archery, Blackmon plays volleyball and is involved in her church's Pathfinders group, doing service projects and volunteer work. Among her volunteer work has been painting lines on the parking lot of the library and creating cards for for residents of an assisted living home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blackmon lost a friend and teammate in a car accident last year, which her nominator said "has helped this student learn what it means to be a part of a family not related by blood but by the bond in their sport."
•
Payton Armour, Meigs, baseball
A leader for the Meigs County baseball team has also received a two-county honor, as he has been named the 2023 winner of the Best of Preps baseball award.
Senior Payton Armour was described by his nominator as having "stellar athleticism and leadership (that) helped lead the baseball program to a winning season each year" and in the process of that he has "led the team statistically in most every offensive category as well as outstanding performance on the mound."
Among Armour's achievements was tossing a no-hitter against a District 3-2A rival and winning Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) Class 2A all-state distinction. He has also signed to continue his baseball career at Lincoln Memorial University.
"He represents his community, school and the game in the highest manner and is very deserving of this honor," his nominator wrote.
While sporting a 4.0 GPA, Armour has been involved in the Meigs County High School Lead-Up Program, the community Trunk or Treat Program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and as a leader in various youth baseball camps. He has also donated clothes and other items to a local adoption center.
•
Alex Ring, Central, baseball
McMinn Central athlete Alex Ring has completed both of his original goals upon entering high school and now has achieved something else on top of that - he has been named the 2023 Best of Preps baseball winner.
According to Ring's nominator, he had two goals upon stepping on campus at McMinn Central High School - helping to change the team's culture and playing college baseball.
"He has done both," his nominator wrote.
Ring has "dedicated the past four years to making himself a better person on and off the field. This athlete is the definition of a leader," according to his nominator.
Along with his 4.107 weighted GPA, Ring has been involved with special needs baseball camp, coaching kids with Code Fitness, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, youth groups at First Baptist Church of Athens and Zion Hill Baptist Church in Englewood, helping Englewood Elementary School students paint and We Care. He also earned all district honors in 2021-2022 and was on the A Honor Roll.
•
Katana Eells, Central, girls wrestling
Being in her first year of competitive wrestling didn't stop McMinn Central's Katana Eells from earning the 2023 Best of Preps award for girls wrestling.
The sophomore is new to the sport, but has picked it up quickly, according to her nominator. He noted that she "made great gains in this sport" and has become a leader both for the wrestling team and in the school.
"This young lady became very knowledgeable of the sport and I believe would make a good coach in the future," her nominator wrote.
While taking part in band, cross country and track, Eells has maintained a 3.666 GPA and earned the most improved cross country award.
"This student-athlete worked hard to push through the challenges of wrestling and became a good wrestler," her nominator added.
•
Gio Broling, Central, boys wrestling
McMinn Central's Gio Broling made such strides in his first year as a wrestler that he captured the 2023 Best of Preps award for boys wrestling.
"This young man is a first year wrestler who made great gains in this sport," his nominator wrote. "He became a leader in the wrestling room and improved his grades as the year went along."
While Broling was limited in experience this year, that didn't stop him from taking on wrestlers with much more time under their belt.
"This student-athlete went from beginner wrestler to battling with some of the top wrestlers in the state," his nominator added.
With a 3.285 GPA, Broling has been involved in cross country, track and youth group in his two high school years. He has also finished in 4th place in area wrestling and qualified for sectionals.
•
Brady Ervin, McMinn, boys soccer
The "true embodiment of a scholar-athlete" has been named the winner of the 2023 Best of Preps award in boys soccer.
Senior Brady Ervin of McMinn County High School received the honor, with his nominator adding to the earlier praise that Ervin serves as the captain of the soccer team while being named to the all-district first team and all-region second team while maintaining a 4.35 weighted GPA.
"He has a passion for the sport and his compassion and drive make his teammates better," his nominator wrote. "His work ethic, charisma, commitment and passion make him the type of player coaches dream of coaching."
Along with his success on the pitch, Ervin is involved with Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, Big Kids Do Science, HOSA: Future Healthcare Professionals packaging dental supplies for RAM clinics, National Honors Society as part of a school-wide cleanup and other projects and coaching in the McMinn United Football Club's academy program. He also volunteered as a summer school aid, with MEDIC and with Trunk or Treat at his church.
During his high school career he has earned Kiwanis Best All-Around award in 2021, All As three times, top 10% in his class three times, Emergency Medical Services award, AP Chemistry award, AP scholar once and with honors a second time and Elks Teen of the Month in 2022.
•
Avary Summers, Meigs, girls golf
While she has been very active in the community, this was the first year that Meigs County High School's Avary Summres played golf and it vaulted her to the 2023 Best of Preps award for girls golf.
With Summers as part of it, the Meigs golf team won the district championship in 2022. Summers has been able to maintain a 4.0 GPA throughout her career in school, while serving "in a number of leadership roles both academically and athletically," according to her nominator.
She also runs a pet portrait business and volunteers at the Decatur Boys and Girls Club and "provides her community with inspiring artwork and murals."
Her achievements include being valedictorian of the 2023 class, on the Lead Up Committee, a HOSA and National Honors Society member and receiving the Cherokee District DAR Good Citizens Award.
•
Kaitlyn Rogers, Central, girls cross country
The "heart of the program" for McMinn Central girls cross country is also the winner of the 2023 Best of Preps girls cross country award.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Rogers had "an incredible year in sports" that included winning the heart of the program award, which her nominator noted "exemplifies a positive attitude, a willingness to help others and a commitment to excellence."
She also qualified for the state tournament for the second time in a row while earning a 3.859 weighted GPA and assisting in the community.
"She served the community through service projects and continues to exemplify what it means to be a leader among her peers," her nominator wrote. "She is hardworking, loyal and goes above and beyond what is expected of her."
Among her community involvement is serving in mission work for her church, being a student leader at Englewood Church of God, serving in a local food pantry and being part of her church's drama team. She also plays varsity basketball.
•
Jake Sheffey, Central, boys cross country
Jake Sheffey's nominator noted that he is committed to working extensively outside of practice and that has helped lead to him becoming the winner of the 2023 Best of Preps award in boys cross country.
His nominator said that Sheffey has a "commitment to running outside of practice. He completes every workout and goes beyond practice to make himself that much better. This translates to every other area of his life."
It also helped him to become a qualifier for the state tournament this past season and has helped him earn a 4.329 weighted GPA.
"His character is one marked with natural leadership and the humbleness to accept wise counsel and teaching," his nominator added.
The senior's activities outside of sports include serving in cultural outreach opportunities, being part of DECA, FBLA, Skills USA, Interact, the yearbook staff, National Society of High School Scholars and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He also is part of the wrestling team.
His achievements include the Warhorse Award for outstanding character, leadership and integrity; Elks Teen of the Month in 2023; AP Chemistry highest average award; 2022 DPA Best of Preps winner for boys track; and 2020 DPA Best of Preps winner for boys cross country.
•
Kampbell Darnell, Central, volleyball
Kampbell Darnell received notice from even an opposing parent for her contributions to the team and that helped push her to becoming the 2023 winner of the Best of Preps volleyball award.
The junior's nominator said she "embodies sportsmanship, teamwork and leadership" and noted she is a leader both on and off the court.
"As team captain, she consciously makes an effort to create team unity that, as a result, motivates her teammates to challenge themselves," her nominator continued.
Darnell even received a handwritten letter from an opposing player's parent who praised her "heart, determination, grit and a competitiveness you cannot teach."
She has achieved a 4.15 weighted GPA so far while also participating in track, basketball and tennis. She has served in elected office in her sophomore and junior classes and also participates in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Anchor Club, HOSA, Pep Club, Hammock Community Service Club and student council for three years. She also takes part in youth fellowship and other activities at her church.
Her achievements include all-district in volleyball her sophomore and junior years, multi-sport athlete award her freshman and sophomore years, offensive award in volleyball, top 10% of her class twice, Honors Geometry award, Health Sciences award, Honors Biology award, 1st place in HOSA Bowl region level, Honors Chemistry award, Medical Therapeutics award, 2nd place in HOSA Creative Problem Solving competition region level, 1st place in HOSA Biomedical Debate competition region level and 3rd place in the STEAM competition.
•
McCary Beaty, Central, girls track
An ongoing focus on getting better at her craft has helped McMinn Central High School's McCary Beaty win the 2023 Best of Preps award in girls track.
Her nominator noted that she "is constantly working to improve her game, whether on the track or in the classroom. She leads by example and encourages others through her work ethic and attitude."
Beaty, a sophomore with a 4.025 weighted GPA, takes part in soccer, track and basketball as well as being a member of FBLA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Anchor Club, Pep Club and the student council. Her volunteer work includes the Etowah Food Pantry, Daddy-Daughter Dance, Hiwassee River Clean-up, making Valentine's for a nursing home in Etowah, collecting shoes for children in need and being a referee for youth leagues.
Her achievements include Honors Biology I, top 10% of her class her freshman year, multi-sport athlete award her freshman year, state pentathlon participant her freshman year, 4th in total points in sectional pentathlon her freshman year, most improved in soccer as a freshman, most hours in the Anchor Club her freshman year and all-district in basketball as a sophomore.
•
Braden Mayfield, McMinn, boys track
McMinn County High School's Braden Mayfield has been described as being particularly determined and that has helped lead him to being named the 2023 Best of Preps winner for boys track.
The junior has a 4.1 weighted GPA and his nominator said he stands out "due to determination and work ethic in the classroom, sports and community service."
Mayfield has been a multi-sport athlete all three years in high school along with being involved in the STEAM fair his sophomore and junior years.
He is also involved in the LITE program and has been named a scholar athlete of the month. He is in the top 10% of his class and been on the A honor roll his freshman and sophomore years.
•
Avary Summers, Meigs, girls tennis
With three years of experience under her belt playing tennis, Meigs County High School's Avary Summers has captured the 2023 Best of Preps award for girls tennis.
With Summers as part of it and captain her senior year, the Meigs tennis team has won several district titles and advanced to the regional level the past two seasons. Summers has been able to maintain a 4.0 GPA throughout her career in school, while serving "in a number of leadership roles both academically and athletically," according to her nominator.
She also runs a pet portrait business and volunteers at the Decatur Boys and Girls Club and "provides her community with inspiring artwork and murals."
Her achievements include being valedictorian of the 2023 class, on the Lead Up Committee, a HOSA and National Honors Society member and receiving the Cherokee District DAR Good Citizens Award.
•
Christopher Plaster, Meigs, boys tennis
Meigs County High School's Christopher Plaster has been able to overcome adversity to earn the 2023 Best of Preps award for boys tennis.
According to his nominator, Plaster has "overcome a lot of adversity" to reach the point he's at in his senior year, but he "never gave up." He is in his second year on the tennis team and his nominator noted that "his quick improvement and dedication have made him a vital part of our team and a great candidate for this award."
Along with his tennis participation, Plaster has volunteered "countless" hours to working with the Max Davis Youth Basketball League for four years and has also been a youth counselor at his summer church camp.
In school, he has been a seven year member of the choir and has written and given award-winning speeches throughout his school career.
•
Kenli Hill, Christ's Legacy Academy, girls swimming
While Christ's Legacy Academy's Kenli Hill has been a positive influence on her team, her accomplishments have led to her winning the 2023 Best of Preps award for girls swimming.
Her nominator noted that she is "a fantastic member of our team" with a "tremendous work ethic and a positive light that spreads to her teammates. She is a talented swimmer, an outstanding student and her involvement in extracurricular activities and her community are hard to match."
While earning a 4.0 GPA, Hill has taken part in FFA, high school musical for two years, volleyball, track, First Baptist Church of Athens youth group, gold level U.S. figure skater, works at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA as a swim instructor, volunteers at Cool Sports in Knoxville in the Learn to Skate program, member of the Athens Anchor Club, member of the McMinn Historical Society, member of the Knoxville Figure Skating Club and has taken part in 45 hours of community service this year.
Her achievements include the president's award in the Knoxville Figure Skating Club, KFSC skater of the month, her poem being selected for publication in the American Library of Poetry, hiked to the summit of Mt. Le Conte and performed a solo ice skating performance at Ober Gatlinburg and Knoxville on Ice Holiday Show. Her sports awards include the 2023 swimming award for outstanding team sportsmanship and 2023 award for most improved female high school swimmer.
