KNOXVILLE – Whatever the Chargerettes were supposed to do on the court, and whatever they were supposed to be at this point in the season, head coach Johnny Morgan did not see it happen.
McMinn Central missed two chances at go-ahead shots and committed a turnover with the score tied 58-58 in the last minute, then was outscored 11-3 in overtime to lose 69-61 Thursday at Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) to the Lady Warriors.
"I thought we'd just be a little bit tougher than what we are, to be honest with you,” Morgan said. “We were pretty tough in the summer and got after people defensively. And now you've got 69 points. You can't give up 69 points in a girls' high school game and expect to win. You just can't do it. So we've got no defense, and then when we shoot it, we just keep giving them rebounds until they score or we foul them.”
Central (3-3) trailed 12-7 after one quarter, but then started the second quarter on a 6-0 run. Baskets by Sadie Goodin, Maddi Kirkpatrick and Maddox Mayfield late in the second helped the Chargerettes to a 28-22 lead at halftime, and a Molly Masingale hoop to begin the second half made it 30-22.
But CAK (4-3) answered with eight straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Madi Jones and Emily Wilson, to even it up at 30-30 and set the tone for a third quarter that featured five ties and six lead changes. An Izzy Proffitt three put the Lady Warriors ahead 46-45 heading into the fourth.
"And then we come down and do crazy stuff,” Morgan said. “And then we lose their 3-point shooters twice, after we talked about it and talked about it. So I don't know. I don't know. Maybe they'll realize that we're not as good as we thought we were, and we've got to work a little bit more.”
The fourth quarter had four more ties and six more lead changes, with Karina Bystry scoring seven of her 18 points in the period for the Chargerettes. Karlie Whited hit a three for CAK to put the Lady Warriors ahead 58-55, but Masingale answered with a transition layup while fouled and made the free throw for the tying three-point play with 1:32 left.
But Central could not get either tough shot attempt in the last minute to fall and also committed a turnover in between. But Reagan Baker did steal a CAK inbounds pass to give the Chargerettes the last possession.
CAK started overtime with a Jones driving layup, two free throws and another Wilson three, going ahead 65-59. The Lady Warriors made four free throws to steal Central's loss, with three Masingale free throws all the Chargerettes could muster in the extra period. Masingale finished with a game-high 23 points in the loss.
"They're not doing a good job of listening to the coaches,” Morgan said. “We try to tell them to do something and they go out there and they don't do it. So just like I told them after the game, I'm at a loss. I really am. I'm at a loss. There's a timeout or it's between quarters or something, and we're telling them, let's not do anything but this, and they go out there and it's something totally different. So I don't know what to say. I'm confused, and I don't know to do to help them. I really don't.”
WARRIORS 52, CHARGERS 37: First it was eight turnovers in the first quarter, and then it was 10 straight missed field goal attempts and two missed free throws to end the half.
The Central boys' offensive woes resulted in a 25-12 halftime deficit they could not overcome.
"We're having trouble scoring the ball so bad it's not even funny,”said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. “I don't know, tonight, I felt like our shot selection was really good, but nothing fell. And we had nine turnovers in the first half, which is not very good, honestly.
"That correlates to bad possessions. You can't have those. We're averaging probably 18 turnovers a game. You give the other team 18 more chances, and as good as we're playing defensively – and we are, we're not playing bad defensively – I think we're averaging giving up 50 points. That's pretty good.”
The Chargers (0-4), still left wanting for their first win of the season, committed just four turnovers in the second half. But CAK (6-1) made five 3-pointers, four of them from Evan Coffman, in the third quarter, swelling Central's deficit to 42-24 heading into the fourth.
"We're struggling to score the basketball,” Curtis said. “And then you turn it over on top of can't make a shot, it's a recipe for not winning. And that's where we're at. Shots have got to start falling and we have to take care of the basketball. If we take care of the basketball, there are more shots that are going to fall, and that's part of it. And we've got to make free throws.”
Gabe Masingale was Central's lone double-digit scorer with 14 points. Jacob Ferguson finished with eight points, and no other Charger more than five.
"Everbody's working hard, we're just struggling offensively,” Curtis said. “And we'll get that figured out. As coaches, we're going to sit down and figure it out. And we're going to figure it out. We'll get there, we're just not there yet.”
Central is back home Tuesday in The Roundhouse to host a rematch with Cumberland County, which handed both Central basketball teams losses in November. The girls' game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at roughly 7:30.
(0) comments
