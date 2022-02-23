The Rhea-Craig Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Sweetwater has announced its DAR Good Citizens for 2021-22.
These 12th grade students are chosen by their respective schools for the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Taylor Brown of Tellico Plains High School, son of Travis and Tonya Brown, is currently a member of the National Honor Society and has held positions in other school organizations. He is also a member of Sons of the American Revolution, Stephen Holston Chapter. His goals include college.
Paige Harrison of Sweetwater High School, daughter of Heath and Holly Harrison, is a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council and attended the Tennessee Governors School for the Arts. She is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volunteers with her church. Her goals include college with a focus on Retail and Consumer Science plus Hospitality and Tourism.
Rebecca Marshall of Rhea County High school, daughter of Sara Marshall, has participated in several music groups, including concert, jazz and pep bands. A member of JROTC, she is on the Rifle Team. Her academic activities include Rhea County Academic Champions and Academic/Leadership Teams. Her goal is a degree in Computer Science.
Hank Moore of Sequoyah High School, son of Jason and Betsy Moore, has received several academic awards and is a member of Beta Club, STEM Club, Student Council, HOSA and FCA. He has participated in team sports, including track and golf. As a member of his church Youth Group, he participates in the Food Ministry and Tribe activities. His goals include Engineering or Christian Ministry.
Arabella Sarver of Cross Creek Christian School, daughter of Timothy and Tamra Sarver, is Beta Club president and a teacher’s assistant. She has been a Girl Scout and member of the Civil Air Patrol and is active in producing a podcast and a program on YouTube. Her goals include a degree in Environmental Studies and Sustainability with the goal to create reforms, especially in rural Appalachia.
Each year, DAR Good Citizens may enter an essay contest.
Moore’s winning essay was forwarded to district level for judging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.