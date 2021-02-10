The Thirteenth Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards honored volunteers from 47 counties on Feb. 7 in a virtual ceremony.
The awards celebrated the efforts of 80 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.
One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
The individual awards are sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas and Terry Silver.
The Monroe County Adult Honoree is Brenda Harris.
Harris serves many different non-profit and community organizations throughout her community including the Monroe County Animal Shelter through the Monroe County Friends of Animals, a volunteer-led organization which provides shelter, food, care, adoption and health services to stray dogs and cats.
Harris has been volunteering with Monroe County Animal Shelter for more than two years. As a retired nurse, she primarily assists with animal intake in the shelter, ensuring that all of the animals receive the correct care they need.
“The volunteer work she performs benefits more than just the animals in the shelter. She is also improving her community and its public health by helping to reduce the number or stray, unwanted and abandoned animals in Monroe County,” stated the release announcing her being honored. “Brenda is an outstanding volunteer for many reasons, but perhaps most of all because each day she looks for a way to give back a little bit more than the day before.”
The Monroe County Youth Honoree is Lydia Self.
Self has been involved in the Monroe County 4-H program since she was in the 4th grade, “learning by doing” through hands-on activities and community involvement while developing and strengthening life skills.
Self currently serves as president of the Monroe County 4-H Honor Club which provides recognition of junior high 4-H members who have demonstrated consistent leadership ability and have been active members in their clubs and communities.
The 4-H Honor Club membership is granted to those 4-Hers who have shown exceptional 4-H project work and a willingness to share what they have learned with other 4-Hers as a junior or teen leader.
Self leads the monthly meetings, was a member of 4-H Congress, and in 2019 was selected as a Senator. Additionally, Self has volunteered at numerous 4-H events, including public speaking, animal shows and Clover Bowl.
Some examples of her service projects include donating shoes, reading to youth at the Madisonville Headstart, writing letters to local service members for Veteran’s Day and picking up trash at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Each year, 1.6 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. By giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they embody the spirit of giving,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director Jim Snell.
NewsChannel5 weekend anchor, Jennifer Kraus, served as emcee for the event. A recording of the virtual awards was available on Volunteer Tennessee’s website www.volunteertennessee.net on Feb. 9.
Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25 member, bipartisan citizen board appointed by the governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.
