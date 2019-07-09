Sports

Reed, Rogers succeeding on and off the field

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Daily Post-Athenian plans to feature former Lady Tiger softball players Aubrey Reed and Ashley Rogers in upcoming editions. The following is a statistical breakdown of their freshman seasons at their respective schools. 

Central golf practice starts July 17

McMinn Central golf practice will begin 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Ridgewood Golf Club. Players should come prepared to play. Any questions or concerns,  email Coach Doug Armstrong at darmstrong@mcminnschools.com.

Steve Cole

Steve Cole, 73, of Knoxville, and formerly of Etowah, departed…

Callie Ryan Jordan

Callie Ryan Jordan met her divine appointment with our Savior,…

Jane Rucker

Jane Rucker, 76, of Etowah, departed this life on Tuesday, Jul…

Police reports for Monday, July 8, 2019

• Sherald L. Hunt III, 32, of 371 Lakeside Drive, Vonore, was arrested on July 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 8. Read more